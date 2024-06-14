Oklahoma investigators highlight 1971 cold case with Arkansas connection

Mack Watkins of Seminole, Oklahoma, drove an orange pickup west on Interstate 40 from Little Rock back in October 1971.

Somewhere along the way, he picked up two hitchhikers, according to the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation.

The man hitchhiking had an Illinois driver’s license with a date of birth of 1944, and the word “love” was tattooed on his left hand. His right hand had a birth defect, according to the OSBI’s latest news release on the case.

The woman hitchhiking had long red hair, investigators learned.

Watkins did not make it past Sallisaw that day, Oct. 29, 1971. His body was found in a rest area about 25 miles west of Fort Smith. His orange pickup was later found in Oklahoma City, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation reported in a news release June 11, 2024.

“The OSBI Cold Case Unit continues to seek justice in this case,” the news release reads. “And asks anyone with information to contact them at tips@osbi.ok.gov or 1-800-522-8017.”

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Oklahoma cold case unit probes 1971 death of man found near Fort Smith