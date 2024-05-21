Oklahoma included in Pedigree dog food recall. See if your pet's food is affected

Pedigree's parent company, Mars Petcare US, has voluntarily recalled over 300 bags of 44-pound "Grilled Steak & Vegetable Flavor" dry dog food over concerns of loose metal pieces mixed into the food.

Oklahoma is one of four states where certain bags of Pedigree dog food are being recalled from store shelves.

Many Oklahomans consider their furry canine friends to be part of the family, so it's important to pay attention when there has been a recall that could affect your dog.

Here's what we know.

What kind of Pedigree dog food is being recalled?

Pedigree's parent company, Mars Petcare, is recalling 315 bags of PEDIGREE® Adult Complete Nutrition Grilled Steak & Vegetable Flavor Dry Dog Food, in the 44 lb. bag size only, according to a recall notice published by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

To see if your food is included in the recall, check the back of the bag for the best by date and lot code. The affected products have a best by date of March 4, 2025, and Lot Code 410B2TXT02.

Why is Pedigree recalling dog food?

The recall is "due to the potential presence of loose metal pieces in the bag," according to the company.

Where are Pedigree dog food bags being recalled?

The recall is limited to only 315 bags that were sold by Walmart stores in Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas. The company is working with Walmart to ensure the affected products are removed from shelves.

If you purchased one of the affected bags and your pet has already consumed the product, the company says you should monitor them for any unusual behavior. If you have any concerns, contact a veterinarian.

So far, the company said there have been no reports of pet injury or illness regarding the recalled product.

You can contact Mars Petcare to initiate a return or with any questions at 800-525-5273.

