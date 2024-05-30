Oklahoma heat index: What's the best temperature to set your air conditioner thermostat?

While Oklahoma is still in the thick of spring's showers and storms, meteorologists are predicting a hotter than average summer.

The dreaded Oklahoma summer heat brings with it high energy bills that some might be hoping to avoid this summer.

Here's what we know about ideal settings for your thermostat and other tips for keeping your home cool this summer.

What temperature should I set my a/c to in an Oklahoma summer?

Turning your thermostat down by 10 or even 15 degrees while asleep or away can save up to 10 percent on your heating bills.

While many utility and HVAC companies tout 78 degrees as the ideal temperature to set your thermostat in the summer for peak electricity savings and to ensure your AC unit isn't overworked, it's unclear where this number comes from.

Often, ENERGY STAR, run by the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy, is cited as the source which determined 78 as the magic number.

But according to The Palm Beach Post, ENERGY STAR doesn't recommend any specific temperature.

“ENERGY STAR does not assert that any particular temperature setting is good for households,” the EPA said in an email to The Palm Beach Post.

AC tips to keep your house cool during the summer

Here are some tips from Suntech Heat and Air, an HVAC servicer based in Edmond, on how to keep your house cool in the Oklahoma summer:

Change your air filter frequently — generally this is recommended for every three months, but should be done more often during periods of heavy use or if you have kids or pets in the home. A dirty filter can restrict air circulation and make your air conditioning unit work harder than necessary in the summer heat.

Adjust your thermostat when you leave the home. Keep it at a higher temperature while you're gone to give your air conditioning a chance to rest, especially during the hottest part of the day when most people are at work.

Use fans, including ceiling and floor fans, to keep air circulating and help the house feel several degrees cooler.

Keep doors and windows closed as much as possible to avoid letting outside air heat up the house and making your AC work harder.

Check to make sure there aren't any plants, grass, weeds or debris blocking the airflow to your outdoor unit.

Should I turn my AC off when I leave for vacation?

While it is good to let your AC rest while you're not in the home, turning it off altogether is not always the best choice. The money you save may not be worth the work your unit will have to do to bring temperatures back to livable when you get home, unless you'll be gone for more than a week.

You also have to consider if your pets will be home while you're gone, and the fact that air conditioning reduces humidity in your house, keeping mold and mildew in check.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma weather: What is the best air conditioner setting for summer?