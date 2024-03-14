Oklahoma had some of the most 'excess' deaths during the first year of the COVID pandemic

During the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, an additional 573,000 people died of all causes in the United States, compared to the number of deaths expected under normal circumstances.

This is what the U.S. Census Bureau refers to as "excess mortality," or deaths from any cause above what is expected from recent mortality trends.

There were significant variations in the excess mortality rate in each state, as well as based on age, sex and race and ethnicity, according to newly released Census research.

Oklahoma, along with other southern states, had some of the highest excess mortality rates in the country.

Here's what we know.

What is 'excess mortality?'

Excess mortality is the number of extra people who died during a crisis, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, compared to expected mortality rates under normal circumstances.

Excess mortality can include those who died from the coronavirus and those who died during the pandemic but not necessarily because of it.

According to the Census Bureau, if the COVID-19 pandemic had not occurred, the expected national mortality rate for that year was 9.3 people per 10,000 per month. Instead, the mortality rate observed was 11.1 per 10,000, meaning an extra 1.8 people per 10,000 died per month.

States with highest excess mortality during first year of COVID-19 pandemic

Excess mortality by state is shown during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the first wave of the pandemic, from April to June 2020, New York and New Jersey were hit particularly hard. Both states saw an excess mortality rate of about 6 per 10,000 people per month. High rates were also seen in neighboring states like Massachusetts and Connecticut, and in Washington, D.C.

But it was during the next wave, from July to September, that the high excess mortality rates shifted to the Deep South and Southwest, affecting Mississippi (3.7 per 10,000), Texas (3.5 per 10,000), and Louisiana (3.2 per 10,000) the most.

The third wave was also the longest and most devastating during the pandemic's first year, lasting from October through March 2021.

This time Oklahoma led the pack with 3.7 excess deaths per 10,000 people per month, while the Deep South and the Southwest United States again saw some of the highest excess mortality rates.

How excess mortality varied by race and ethnicity

Excess mortality by race and ethnicity is shown for the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The research also showed excess mortality varied by race and ethnicity, widening the mortality gap between the country's Black and White populations and erasing the mortality advantage of the Hispanic population over the non-Hispanic White population.

According to the research, males age 65 and older, non-Hispanic American Indian or Alaskan Native, Hispanic and non-Hispanic Black individuals experienced higher rates of excess mortality than other groups.

The American Indian or Alaskan Native population saw 4.7 excess deaths per 10,000 people per month

The Hispanic population saw 3.6 excess deaths per 10,000 people per month

The Black population saw 3.5 excess deaths per 10,000 people per month

The "Some Other Race" population saw 2.5 excess deaths per 10,000 people per month

The Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander population saw 2.2 excess deaths per 10,000 people per month

The "Multiple Race" population saw 1.7 excess deaths per 10,000 people per month

The Asian population saw 1.5 excess deaths per 10,000 people per month

The White population saw 1.4 excess deaths per 10,000 people per month

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: What is 'excess mortality' and how did it effect Oklahoma during COVID?