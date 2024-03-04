Oklahoma GOP names Rep. Kyle Hilbert to be state's new Speaker of the House next session

State Representative for Oklahoma House District 29 Kyle Hilbert is announced as the new speaker designate in Oklahoma City, on Monday, March 4, 2024.

Oklahoma will have its youngest House Speaker in history for the 60th legislative session.

Speaker Charles McCall announced Kyle Hilbert, 29, of Bristow was chosen by the Republican caucus Monday morning. He’ll be 30 when he officially takes office next year. Hilbert has held the No. 2 leadership job, Speaker Pro Tempore, since last year.

Hilbert represents Oklahoma’s 29th district, which includes parts of Creek and Tulsa counties. He was elected in 2016, winning about 65% of the vote in the general election, over Democrat Macy Gleason of Tulsa.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Charles McCall presents State Representative for Oklahoma House District 29 Kyle Hilbert as the new speaker designate in Oklahoma City, on Monday, March 4, 2024.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma GOP names Rep. Kyle Hilbert as next state House Speaker