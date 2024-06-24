Oklahoma fireworks laws: What's legal, illegal near OKC metro over the 4th of July 🧨🎇

Firework season is here - that means loud booms and bright colors across Oklahoma, but some communities have made the flammable celebrations illegal.

If you plan on shooting off a few fireworks yourself this summer, be sure to understand what rules and regulations affect you. Oklahoma about their use, and so do most local municipalities. Here's what you need to know.

Are fireworks legal in Oklahoma City?

No, fireworks are illegal in Oklahoma City.

Sparklers, snakes, bottle rockets and all other popular fireworks are included in the ban, which means they can't be used on all private and public property in Oklahoma City. Instead, they should be left to the professionals, city officials said.

More: Celebrating Juneteenth isn't rejecting the Fourth of July. It honors freedom for all

How to report illegal fireworks in OKC

While you might be tempted to dial 911 when you hear illegal fireworks being set off in Oklahoma City, the city asks residents to instead call its fireworks hotline so 911 phone lines stay clear for life-threatening emergencies. If someone is injured by a firework or if a fire is started because of fireworks, residents should call 911.

A violation of the city's fireworks ordinance can be reported in the following ways, as long as an address is provided of where the illegal fireworks are being set off:

Call : Fireworks Hotline at 405-297-2222 between June 30 and July 6

Online: okc.gov/action

Email: action.center@okc.gov

City’s mobile app: OKC Connect

Text: 405-252-1053

Fireworks laws in OKC metro communities

Municipalities in the surrounding area have varying laws. Most cities allowing fireworks still ban bottle rockets, sky lanterns, and M80 firecrackers, also called salutes.

Norman: Fireworks are prohibited

Mustang: Fireworks can be set off from June 27 - July 4

Shawnee: Fireworks can be set off on July 3 and 4.

Edmond: fireworks are prohibited

Guthrie: Fireworks can be set off with a permit on property of five acres or more on July 3, 4, and 5.

Moore: Fireworks are illegal without a permit, but "novelties, which include snappers, party poppers, toy smoke devices (smoke bombs), snakes and glow worms, and sparklers can be used in the city," Sergeant David Dickinson said.

A man carries a firework pack named "Legends Never Die" at Jake's Fireworks stand in Mustang, Oklahoma on Monday, July 3, 2023.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma fireworks laws: What's legal, illegal in OKC metro cities