Oklahoma fathers arrested for allegedly killing infants prompts calls for child protection

Once a Kickstarter campaign is complete, you need to turn to a creator's own page to buy the products after the campaign clock has ticked down -- that is, until now. Today, Kickstarter announced that it is (finally!) including preorder functionality as part of its core platform once the campaign is over. It calls the feature "late pledges," and the platform says it's planning to make it available to all creators "soon."