Oklahoma, at the epicenter of the incarceration crisis, can be the epicenter of solutions | Judge

A courtroom is not a place where you normally expect to find scenes of celebration, high-fives and tears of joy. Unless, of course, it is a Treatment Court.

As a former prosecutor ― and now district judge presiding over our Treatment Court programs ― I was initially skeptical that a lifelong addict with a pattern of criminal behavior can find long-term recovery and flourish as a productive citizen. However, after witnessing it firsthand over a thousand times, I’d like you to know that drug courts are a place where people CAN and DO change. In fact, when people are engaged with compassion and accountability, that change is not just possible, it’s probable and predictable.

This May, Oklahoma County Treatment Courts joins nearly 4,000 such programs nationwide in celebrating National Treatment Court Month. In the last several years, our city, county and community leaders have diligently focused on modernizing our justice system by strengthening and expanding our treatment-based diversion programs. Oklahoma County now has one of the largest compilations of specialty court programs in the nation, including our drug, DUI, mental health and veterans courts.

Our ReMerge program, which provides wraparound services to previously prison-bound mothers, has been recognized as one of the best of its kind in the country. Through our Misdemeanor and Veterans Diversion programs we are diverting more first-time and low-level offenders. Additionally, our newly created CO-OP (Court Ordered Outpatient) program focuses on assisting individuals with mental health needs who don’t otherwise qualify for one of our other diversion programs. Record numbers of our fellow residents who entered the justice system due to addiction and/or mental health issues will receive life-saving treatment and the chance to repair their lives, reconnect with their families and find long-term recovery.

Oklahomans are taking a closer look at the half a billion dollars spent annually on our correctional system and have been calling for more effective solutions. Treatment Courts have proven that a wise combination of accountability and compassion can not only save lives but also reduce exorbitant criminal justice costs.

While progress has been made in lowering our prison population, we are still in the top three states in incarceration rates per capita. We lock up more people and for longer periods of time than nearly every other justice system in the industrialized world. Incarceration is very expensive and not nearly as effective at creating law-abiding citizens as one might think.

Since January 2016, Oklahoma County Treatment Courts have graduated over 1,580 participants. Based on an average seven-year sentence, these participants saved 11,060 years of time served in a state prison. Additionally, the cost savings between incarceration and the cost of Treatment Court is about $194,340,000.

I’d like to make the case for shifting Oklahoma’s reputation. Since we are the epicenter of the incarceration crisis, let’s recognize it as an opportunity to become the epicenter of the solution. With a little intention and focus, our state could become known for our modern justice system, boasting the high quality of our Treatment Courts and the effectiveness of our diversion programs.

National Treatment Court Month is not only a celebration of the lives restored by Treatment Courts, but it also sends a powerful message. It’s time for our state to embrace a more humane and effective approach to criminal justice by strengthening and expanding these programs.

Hon. Kenneth M. Stoner

Hon. Kenneth M. Stoner is a district judge in Oklahoma County who presides over the Oklahoma County Treatment Courts.

