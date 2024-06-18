Oklahoma elections today: Sample ballot, polling places, results

Ready to cast your vote? Here's everything you need to know about today's primary elections in Oklahoma.

How can I see Oklahoma election primary results?

You can see live election results and live updates at Oklahoman.com.

Oklahoma voting dates 2024

June 18: State Supreme Court; primary for federal offices: U.S. House; primary for county offices; primary for state offices: State Senate and State House

Aug. 27: Primary runoff for federal, county and state offices

Nov. 5: General election

When can I vote in Oklahoma's primary elections?

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Voters must vote at their assigned polling places.

Voters can verify their polling place using the OK Voter Portal or by contacting their County Election Board or the State Election Board.

Oklahoma voting districts, precincts

Each voter's precinct can be found online through the OK Voter Portal.

The portal will display your districts, such as

Oklahoma Election Board sample ballot

Sample ballots for this month's primary election are available online through the OK Voter Portal.

Who is on the primary election ballot in Oklahoma?

To see who will be on your ballot, visit the state election board's election list.

Notable races include:

Statewide race

Notable Oklahoma City-area races

