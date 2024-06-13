Oklahoma elections 2024: Early voting begins today for Tuesday's primary election

Oklahoma voters began returning to the polls today, as early voting − also known as in-person absentee voting − began in advance for the Tuesday, June 18 primary election. County election boards will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, June 14 and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 15.

Oklahoma has had absentee-in-person voting since 1991 and the process remains popular with some voters. Records show that more than 447,000 voters cast early ballots in the 2020 general election. Of that figure, 53,452 ballots were cast in the primary election with 447,051 in the general election.

Election board officials said no excuse is needed to vote early, but voters must cast their ballots at an early voting location in the county where they are registered to vote. A list of early voting locations is available on the State Election Board website.

Molly Adams fills out her ballot as she votes at the Oklahoma County Election Board during early voting in Oklahoma City, Thursday, June 13, 2024.

Oklahoma voters have modified, closed primary elections, state Election Board Secretary Paul Zirax said. He said that to participate in a political party’s primary election, a voter must be registered to that political party – unless the party has chosen to open its primaries to Independent (unaffiliated) voters.

Oklahoma has three recognized political parties: Republican, Democratic, and Libertarian.

Zirax said for the 2024 and 2025 election years, the Oklahoma Democratic Party has opened its primaries to Independent voters. State Republican and Libertarian parties primaries are closed. Independent voters who wish to participate in the Democratic Primary, must request a Democratic Primary ballot from election workers. Independent voters may not vote a Republican Primary ballot or a Libertarian Primary ballot.

Voters should be prepared to show a valid form of identity when checking in with election officials at their early voting location. More information on proof of identity can be found on the State Election Board website.

Some voters may also have nonpartisan elections on the ballot. Voters should be sure to check the OK Voter Portal or the election list for nonpartisan elections and/or propositions on the ballot. Voters do not have to participate in a primary election in order to vote a nonpartisan ballot.

Those with questions should contact their County Election Board or the State Election Board at (405) 521-2391 or info@elections.ok.gov.

