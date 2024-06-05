Oklahoma doctors, others raise the alarm about Medicaid managed care rollout ‘disaster’

Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant, speaks Wednesday during a Capitol press conference about concerns with the managed care model rollout. (Photo by Barbara Hoberock/Oklahoma Voice)

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Medicaid program’s recent switch to a managed care model has been a disaster, health care providers, a consumer and a state senator said on Wednesday.

The problem is more serious in rural parts of the state that already face a shortage of providers and specialists, they said.

The April 1 transition to a managed care model called SoonerSelect has resulted in late payments, billing errors and a loss of patients for some, they said.

“The ship is astray, I can tell you that much,” Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant, said Wednesday during a Capitol press conference. He was joined by providers and a consumer. “And we are a matter of weeks, from what I am hearing, away from being on the rocks.”

The Oklahoma Health Care Authority, which manages the state’s Medicaid program, contracted with Aetna Better Health Oklahoma, Humana Healthy Horizons and Oklahoma Complete Health to oversee care for most Medicaid recipients.

Over 1.2 million medical claims of nearly $200 million have been paid to providers since the rollout, said Emily Long, Oklahoma Health Care Authority public information officer.

More than 60,000 providers have transitioned to serve through SoonerSelect, she said.

“OHCA has worked diligently to ensure the transition is as smooth as possible for members and providers,” she said. “The state is committed to guaranteeing continuity and ensuring providers and members receive the support they need.”

But Dr. Michael Simulescu, of Durant, said the system has dropped patients from the rolls and not been able to reinstate them.

“Patients can’t see the doctors they want to see,” Simulescu said. “They can’t be assigned to the clinics they want to be assigned to. They can’t be referred to the specialists that they need because of the way the system has failed us.”

The system is not attracting health care providers, but is forcing some to leave, he said.

“It’s just been one excuse after another from multiple entities,” Simulescu said.

Dr. Kinion Whittington, of Durant, said lack of payment will mean providers will go out of business or curtail services.

“Insurance companies are very good at navigating non-payment,” Whittington said. “We’ve experienced this for 25 years. It is what they do.”

Prior to managed care, the turnaround time for payment was three days, he said.

“Medicaid was a system that did not pay very well, but they had a simple non-hassle factor, which has a lot of value,” Whittington said. “Now, we are at two months.”

He said the specialists will be the first to go, followed by primary care providers.

“We need the MCOs (managed care organizations) to step up and do their job,” Bullard said.

Rhonda Peterson, of Edmond, said she received letter after letter, month after month, telling her that she was on a certain plan and then another letter telling her she is on a different plan.

“It is very confusing,” Peterson said.

Thousands of people have had the same experience and will go without the care they need, she said.

“This is already a crisis,” Peterson said.

Bullard said the issues are not isolated incidents, but a statewide problem.

Paula Lewis, an occupational therapist and co-owner of Quest Pediatric Therapy, said

her company has received about 40% of the payments they have billed for since April.

“That’s unsustainable for a pediatric therapy clinic,” Lewis said.

Gov. Kevin Stitt said the OHCA is ready to hold private partners accountable to remit reasonable, outcome oriented bills.

“Our state has been dead last in health outcomes for too long,” Stitt said. “I do not support going backwards to a failing, bloated model of delivery.”

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST. DONATE

The post Oklahoma doctors, others raise the alarm about Medicaid managed care rollout ‘disaster’ appeared first on Oklahoma Voice.