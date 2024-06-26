Oklahoma DOC extends contract with GEO group to keep troubled Lawton prison open

TAFT — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections announced a one-year extension to its contract with the GEO Group Wednesday afternoon for continued operation of the Lawton Correctional and Rehabilitation Facility.

Corrections officials and GEO made the announcement in a joint media statement after a meeting of the Oklahoma Board of Corrections at the Eddie Warrior Correctional Center in Taft.

“This does not mean the facility will return to the status quo,” said Correction Department Director Steven Harpe. “We are putting more procedures in place to ensure safety for our incarcerated population.”

The agreement follows harsh criticism of the facility and the GEO Group last week by Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt. Stitt posted a message on X, formerly Twitter, implying the company was a "bad vendor."

"This private, for-profit group runs OK's most dangerous prison ― multiple prisoners have died on their watch this year alone," the posting said. "As the businessman governor, I hold bad vendors accountable. GEO hasn't improved, yet ask for millions more in taxpayer funding. Enough is enough."

What we know about the new contract

Harpe said the new contract will cost $1.7 million less to operate than the current one. Officials did not release the contract, nor did they say what the total cost would be. Harpe said about 230 inmates will be moved within the state corrections system. He said he recognized the violence that goes on and said inmates need to be better served.

Under the agreement, Harpe said the Corrections Department will reduce the number of inmates housed at the Lawton facility. With the population reduction, GEO has pledged to actively work to reduce violence, provide more access to programs and grant more out-of-cell time for the inmates.

The decision was approved by the seven-member Corrections Board. Six board members voted in favor of the contract, and the seventh, Alex Gerszewski, abstained. Harpe said House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, Rep. Trey Caldwell, R-Lawton, and Sen. Darcy Jech, R-Kingfisher, had input on the agreement.

George Zoley, executive chairman of the GEO Group, thanked Harpe and other Corrections Department officials for their work on the contract.

“We are particularly pleased with the department's collaborative effort in agreeing to reduce the overall facility population to 2,388 inmates. This decision will significantly enhance our ability to address and manage inmate incidents," Zoley said in a media statement. "We are mindful of the responsibility we are undertaking, and we pledge to Governor Kevin Stitt and Director Harpe that we are fully committed to ensuring the facility is operated in accordance with the State’s high standards and the terms of our contract going forward.”

The facility currently houses 2,616 inmates, including the state’s only protective custody unit. Strategic legislative partners helped the agency and GEO reach an agreement.

Officials with the state Corrections Department and the GEO Group said "they were confident [in the] renewed partnership and will continue to emphasize enhanced protection and operational measures."

The agreement follows an announcement last week by the GEO Group that said the company was terminating the Lawton contract in June due to inadequate funding and relief from facility overcrowding. At the same time, the company also issued a default notice for significant damage caused by inmates to the physical plant and equipment at Great Plains Correctional Facility, which totals about $3 million.

Along with last week's announcement, the GEO Group proposed a three-month transition agreement from July 1 to Sept. 30 to allow for relocation of inmates if new funding and contract terms cannot be mutually agreed upon.

Under the terms of that proposed transition agreement, the state would have paid GEO $4.3 million per month for three months, not to exceed $12.9 million. The new agreement would require the state Corrections Department to reduce the number of inmates at the Lawton facility to 2,388 on or before July 15 and that the number of inmates "shall be maintained at or below such number through the remaining term" of the agreement. It also gives the state the option to purchase or lease the Lawton facility.

The Board of Corrections approval now sends the new contract to Attorney General Gentner Drummond's office for review.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma DOC extends contract to keep troubled Lawton prison open