Oklahoma Dept. of Emergency Mgmt. releases storm recovery update

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management released its latest update as recovery efforts continue in Oklahoma on Wednesday.

The State Emergency Operations Center remains activated due to impacts from recent severe weather.

According to officials on today Wednesday, the state submitted a request for FEMA Assistance for Pontotoc and Osage counties. Damage assessments are ongoing and additional counties may be added at a later date. Donations of water, food, clothes, and other commodities are no longer needed in Sulphur, Holdenville, or Marietta.

FATALITIES AND INJURIES

The Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed four fatalities related to storms beginning April 25 and continuing:

Two in Holdenville (mobile home)

One on Interstate 35 near Marietta (vehicle)

One fatality in Sulphur (business)

One in Barnsdall

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH), 36 injuries have been reported by area hospitals as a result of storms on Monday, May 6.

19 falls

6 transportation related

6 struck by or against

1 cut/pierce

1 burn

3 poisoning

OSDH totaled 296 storm-related injuries reported by area hospitals in April.

STATE OF EMERGENCY

A State of Emergency remains in effect for Blaine, Carter, Cleveland, Comanche, Cotton, Craig, Custer, Garfield, Hughes, Johnston, Kay, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Love, McClain, Murray, Okfuskee, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Payne, Pittsburg, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Tillman, Wagoner, Washington, and Washita counties this morning due to severe storms, tornadoes, straight line winds, hail, and flooding that began on April 27. The Executive Order also extends the temporary suspension of size and weight limits for oversized vehicles and equipment responding from out of state to assist with power restoration efforts.

FEMA ASSISTANCE AVAILABLE FOR FIVE COUNTIES

Disaster assistance was approved for Carter, Hughes, Love, Murray, and Okmulgee counties earlier this week. The designation delivers assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for housing repairs or temporary housing, U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) low-interest loans for individuals and businesses to repair or replace damaged property, disaster unemployment assistance, and grants for serious needs and necessary disaster expenses not met by other programs.

To apply for disaster assistance individuals and business owners in Carter, Hughes, Love, Murray, and Okmulgee counties may call 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or go online at www.disasterassistance.gov.

STORM REPORTS

Ottawa County Emergency Management reports at least two homes damaged south of Miami due to storms Wednesday afternoon. No injuries reported.

Additional damage from Monday’s storms was reported to the State Emergency Operations Center today by emergency managers:

Nowata County Emergency Management reports three homes west of Welch were damaged during storms on May 6. Two of those homes had significant roof damage.

Lincoln County Emergency Management reports significant damage to at least three structures north of Carney. Localized flooding also occurred throughout the county.

MASS CARE

Two American Red Cross shelters are open:

Osage County Fairgrounds, 320 Skyline Dr, Pawhuska

Crossway First Baptist Church, 2108 W. Broadway Ave., Sulphur

NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA ASSISTANCE AVAILABLE

American Red Cross is also providing a canteen for approximately 400 responders in Barnsdall.

The Salvation Army is supporting a responders’ canteen in Barnsdall and Bartlesville with drinks, snacks and meals.

Mercy Chefs is providing hot meals in Barnsdall at Lighthouse Family Worship Center at 13749 OK-11, Barnsdall.

Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief (OBDR) chainsaw teams are working in Osage, Washington and Kingfisher counties to help clear downed trees from resident’s property. OBDR is also providing a mass feeding team in Bartlesville. Requests for a chainsaw crew and/or mud-out/flood recovery can be made by calling 1-844-690-9198 or visiting okdisasterhelp.org.

Osage Nation Health Services has a medical van available for first aid for residents and volunteers in Barnsdall.

The Osage Nation is providing a generator for the Hominy water plant after a transmission line was damaged east of town. A boil order is in place. Osage Casino & Hotel has delivered 1,000 cases of bottled water, which will be available to all residents (while supplies last) at the Osage Casino in Hominy (39 Deer Ave., Hominy, OK). Osage Nation Crisis Assistance continues coordinating with Elder Nutrition to deliver water to registered homebound individuals.

SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA ASSISTANCE AVAILABLE

Additionally, American Red Cross is opening service centers for Oklahomans affected by the April tornadoes.

·9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, May 8th & 9th

1006 Northwest Blvd. in Ardmore

2108 W. Broadway in Sulphur

·9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 10th & 11th

402 W. Main in Marietta

JAMM Transit is providing transportation in Sulphur to assist in getting resources for all who have been affected by this devastating tornado. Call 580-352-3124 for more information.

Big Five Community Services is offering its Love County transit service free of charge on all medical, pharmacy, chemo. treatments, kidney dialysis, doctor appointments, etc., along with any trips needed by citizens to get to and from employment. They are also offering free round-trips to Ardmore for groceries Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.- 2 p.m., and will continue to do so until not needed as Marietta’s only grocery store was destroyed. Their food bank in Marietta also continues to serve residents.

Oklahoma Southern Baptist Disaster Relief has Chainsaw teams available to assist with debris cleanup in Murray, Hughes, and Love counties. Call 1 (844) 690-9198 or visit okdisasterhelp.org to request assistance.

STATE SUPPORT

Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management continues to coordinate Joint Preliminary Damage Assessments with FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration, and local emergency management in numerous impacted counties.

Oklahoma Department of Human Services is providing Replacement SNAP Benefits to households affected by severe storms. If your household was affected the storms and you lost food due to extended power outages, you may be eligible to request replacement benefits. Submit your request form by May 28, 2024, to access replacement benefits.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports continues to provide traffic control and command support in Osage County.

Oklahoma Department of Transportation is assisting with road blocking and security in Osage County.

Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is supporting 6 public water and wastewater systems are currently impacted by May 6 storms. DEQ is also working with municipalities and counties to register sites for their storm debris. Visit their website for more information on cleanup for residents and local jurisdictions: https://www.deq.ok.gov/external-affairs-division/for-media/severe-weather-flooding-information/

The Oklahoma Insurance Department (OID) is available to help residents with issues they may have with their insurance claims. Call the Oklahoma Insurance Department Consumer Assistance Division at 800-522-0071. You can also find more information about preparing for storms and reviewing your insurance coverage at oid.ok.gov/get-ready.

POWER OUTAGES

More than 3,400 outages were reported across the state as of 5 p.m. Counties with the most outages were Washington and Osage.

RESIDENTS ASKED TO REPORT DAMAGE

Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management is asking residents impacted by the storms to report damages to their property at damage.ok.gov. Reporting damage helps local and state emergency managers better coordinate response and recovery efforts. Residents can report damage to homes, businesses or agriculture through the online survey.

PRICE GOUGING STATUTE IN EFFECT

The state’s price gouging statute is now in effect. The Emergency Price Stabilization Act prohibits an increase of more than 10% for the price of goods and services after a declared emergency. The statute triggers automatically after the governor issues a state of emergency. The law allows the attorney general to pursue charges against individuals or businesses that engage in price gouging. For more information or to report a complaint, individuals can contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Unit toll free at 833-681-1895.

DIAL 211

For Oklahoma residents seeking non-emergency disaster or health and human service information, please contact your local 2-1-1. Services are available 24 hours a day by dialing 2-1-1 from your home or cellular telephone. Please only call 911 for emergencies.

