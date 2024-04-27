Oklahoma Dept. of Emergency Management releases storm damage update
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management (OEM) released the latest severe weather damage reports:
Garfield County Emergency Management reports two homes damaged in the Hillsdale area
Grant County reports numerous trees damaged or down.
Kay County Emergency Management reports three to four structures damaged, several power poles broken, and numerous trees down. Two storm-related vehicle accidents are also reported.
Payne County Emergency Management reports damage to trees and outbuildings near Lone Chimney.
OEM officials are asking residents to be diligent as storms continue, to not drive or walk into water during a flash flood.
