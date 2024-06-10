Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs continues search for executive director

Oklahoma Veterans Commission Chairman Robert Allen said he hope to vote on a new executive director June 20. (Kennedy Thomason/Oklahoma Voice)

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Veterans Commission is continuing to search for a new executive director to lead the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs.

Commission Chairman Robert Allen said he hopes the governing board will announce its selection June 20.

“The third candidate, who wasn’t able to make it today, is dealing with a family emergency, so it kind of hinges on his availability,” Allen said.

The Commission received applications from 48 applicants. It then conducted six to eight in-person interviews two weeks ago, Allen said.

It met again Monday to conduct additional interviews with its three finalists, but one was unable to attend.

The Commission began its search for a new director in April, when current Executive Director Greg Slavonic announced his resignation. Slavonic said he had planned to serve for six months. He has now served for 15 months and has agreed to stay on while the board searches for his replacement.

The nine-member board oversees veterans programs in the state. Currently, five seats are filled.

In March 2023, the Commission was at the center of a showdown between then-Executive Director Joel Kintzel and Gov. Kevin Stitt. Alleging Stitt made illegal appointments with some commissioners, Kintzel went back and forth with the Commission until it fired him.

