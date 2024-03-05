Oklahoma County wants more time to use federal funds for jail-associated health center

Oklahoma County's Board of County Commissioners is asking the state's congressional delegation to help it secure more time to use $40 million in federal funds provided through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to help pay for building a medical/behavioral health center adjacent to a new county jail.

Commissioners unanimously approved Commissioner Carrie Blumert's request Monday to deliver a letter to each of Oklahoma's House and Senate members during a visit she plans to make to Washington, D.C., next week has part of a delegation representing the Association of Central Oklahoma Governments.

Blumert told commissioners she decided to draft the request to make sure Oklahoma's congressional leaders recognize Oklahoma County is in a tough spot when it comes to using those funds.

The problem, she and other commissioners recognize, is that they still don't have an approved jail location.

While they selected a site at 1901 E Grand in February, it remains unclear when or if Oklahoma City will approve zoning to allow the project to be built at that location.

Oklahoma County is required to get contracts in place to build the health center by the end of this year and to have completed the project before the end of 2026. The funds would have to be returned to the federal government if the deadlines are missed.

"It is not an easy feat to change or push back the deadlines," said Blumert, who told colleagues she decided to write the letter after visiting with Oklahoma state Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City; Melissa Houston, of 929 Strategies (the state's adviser on ARPA funding issues); and Accenture, a third-party consultant Oklahoma County hired to help it identify, allocate and spend about $155 million Oklahoma County received through the legislation.

"They thought it would not be harmful, and may in fact help to make (the delegation) aware of our situation and what we are wanting to spend this $40 million on. From what I have heard, there are other states that are in this same situation, where they have large construction projects that are taking awhile.

Oklahoma County Commissioner Carrie Blumert is pictured during an April 3, 2023, meeting.

"Changing the deadlines literally would take an act of Congress. But it can't hurt. We need to know our options," Blumert said.

The county has spent tens of millions from its ARPA allocation to pay for upgrading protections against disease in public areas and to improve mental health services for residents across the county.

Another $10 million in ARPA dollars is allocated toward building the jail itself and about $4 million more was used to make improvements to the county's existing jail at 201 N Shartel.

While Commissioner Myles Davidson questioned whether or not the letter would have any real impact — "this is going to be a political football and an opportunity to claw back a lot of money" — he agreed to support Blumert's proposal after she said she would revise the letter to give the delegation the latest information about the county's efforts to build the jail.

"It is important to note we have chosen a site and are moving forward," Davidson said.

Brian Maughan, chairman of the board, agreed to sending the letter, as well, saying, "every county in America has the problem."

Commissioners chose this location as the site for the new county jail last month.

First jail construction contract approved by county commissioners

Commissioners unanimously approved their first contract with Flintco involving the future jail's construction on Monday.

The $1,172,381 agreement covers pre-construction management services the contractor will provide to HOK, the architect commissioners picked to design the project, Engineer Stacey Trumbo told commissioners.

The agreement authorizes Flintco to work with HOK to review designs to help control costs and to pre-order packages of construction-related materials to ensure their timely deliveries and avoid unnecessary construction delays, Trumbo said.

"This gets Flintco started," Trumbo said.

Commission reiterates non-sanctuary stance for illegal immigrants

An erroneous report on FOX News last week indicating Oklahoma County was a sanctuary community also caught commissioners' attention this week.

Commissioners voted 2-to-1 to approve a resolution Davidson brought forward reiterating that's not the case.

Myles Davidson

Davidson thanked Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III and Joe Allbaugh, chairman of the county's jail trust, for correcting the report after it aired.

His resolution stated Oklahoma County is committed to upholding the rule of law and keeping its residents safe, is not and never has been a sanctuary community and fully supports Johnson’s efforts to balance effective law enforcement with protecting the rights and dignity of legal residents within its jurisdiction.

It also called compliance with federal immigration laws a matter of significant importance to the overall security and stability of Oklahoma and the nation and called on President Joe Biden and Congress to close the border immediately, enhance border security and address the overall immigration problem the nation is facing.

Maughan supported Davidson's resolution, saying it underscored a previous resolution he and former Commissioner Kevin Calvey approved in 2020.

The no vote was cast by Blumert, who said she felt Davidson's resolution went too far.

Data from the American Immigration Council provided to her by state Rep. Arturo Alonso-Sandoval, D-Oklahoma City, shows 5.5% of Oklahoma's residents are foreign born and that 3.8% of its U.S.-born residents live with at least one immigrant parent.

The data also shows 7.8% of Oklahoma's labor force is filled by immigrants, including 10.8% of the its entrepreneurs, 9.5% of its STEM workers and 28% of its construction laborers.

While Blumert agreed some undocumented immigrants come to Oklahoma to engage in criminal activities, she also said thousands of others come here only to live, work, go to school and raise their families.

"I understand the sheriff and jail trust have to work with ICE (the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency)," Blumert said, but added, "oftentimes, when we talk about public safety and immigration, we lump all immigrants together and we use language that asserts any ... undocumented person is a threat to public safety.

"As neighbors, business owners, taxpayers and workers, immigrants are an integral part of Oklahoma's diverse and thriving communities and make significant contributions that benefit all," she said.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: County could lose federal funds for jail health center without more time