Oklahoma County judges are too lenient with repeat offenders. Stricter sentencing needed | Sheriff

As the Oklahoma County sheriff, I've seen the consequences of leniency in our justice system firsthand. Recent events have underscored the urgent need for stricter sentencing for repeat offenders. The case of Andre Hunter serves as a tragic example of what can happen when our courts fail to adequately address the threat posed by habitual criminals.

On Feb. 12, District Judge Cindy Truong made a decision that shook our community to its core. Despite Hunter's admission to illegally possessing a firearm for the third time in as many years, he was granted a so-called TEEM (the Education and Employment Ministry) bond and set free. This lenient action, coupled with Hunter's known affiliation with the 456 Piru street gang and his pending drug charge, should have raised alarm bells. Instead, it paved the way for tragedy.

Within two months of his release, Hunter was accused of committing a heinous crime: A Lyft driver said he kidnapped, raped and robbed her. Hunter reportedly choked the victim, threatened to kill her, and even wanted her to call her boyfriend so he could hear her being raped. The victim, whose life has been irreversibly altered by this senseless act, rightfully questions the incomprehensible leniency shown to her attacker. The anguish she now endures serves as a stark reminder of the human cost of judicial leniency. Judge Truong's only defense for the weakness she showed on the bench: She told The Oklahoman "the TEEM bond was legally authorized."

It's time for us to confront the uncomfortable truth: Judges in Oklahoma County are being too lenient with repeat offenders, and this leniency is making our community more dangerous. When individuals are released back into society with minimal consequences for their actions, it emboldens them to commit further crimes. We owe it to our citizens to ensure that those who repeatedly flout the law, face meaningful repercussions.

Harsher sentences for repeat offenders are not about vengeance; they're about accountability and public safety. By holding habitual criminals accountable for their actions, we send a clear message that crime will not be tolerated in our community. Moreover, we provide a measure of protection for law-abiding citizens who deserve to feel safe in their own neighborhoods.

This is not a call for indiscriminate punishment, but rather a plea for balance and common sense in our judicial system. Judges must consider the broader implications of their decisions and prioritize the safety and well-being of our community above all else. We cannot afford to let dangerous individuals slip through the cracks due to leniency or misplaced sympathy.

I stand with the victims and their families who have been harmed by the failings of our justice system. I urge our judges to take a firm stance against repeat offenders and impose sentences that reflect the severity of their crimes. Only then can we begin to restore faith in our legal system and ensure that justice is truly served.

Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III is shown during a media briefing.

Tommie Johnson III is the Oklahoma County sheriff.

