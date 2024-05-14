Oklahoma County Jail Trust discusses changing jail phone call costs

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — For inmates and their families, maintaining communication is usually top priority while serving their sentence.

However, the cost of a phone call to someone in jail in Oklahoma isn’t cheap, causing some families to make tough decisions.

“They need as many phone calls as possible to be made to family members, maybe close friends who have made a difference in the life of that person,” said Derrick Scobey, Oklahoma Co. Jail Trust Member.

According to a 2021 report by Prison Policy Initiative, Oklahoma jails had the 9th highest cost in the nation for a 15 minute phone call.

“If they have to spend that kind of money, that’s a difficult situation to be in,” Scobey said.

Part of that cost is an added kickback, extra costs that are tacked on, then given to the jails.

During Monday morning’s Jail Trust meeting, members pointed out that in last month alone, the Oklahoma County Jail made more $135,000 from those kickbacks.

“It does cause, I think, each and every one of us heartburn when you see that amount,” said Joe Allbaugh, Chairman of the Oklahoma Co. Jail Trust. “I haven’t had any conversations with any trustees about this but it does bother me.”

Jess Eddy, an advocate for those in jail, is in disbelief the amount of money spent just to talk to a loved one behind bars.

“I think everybody can understand some people just want to talk to their mom or dad or there husband or wife and, you know, not to be able to do that because the calls cost so much money is really just wrong,” Eddy said.

It often leads to families having to make sacrifices.

“Some families go without food on the table or essential medications because they would they would rather pay for communication,” said Wanda Bertram, Communications Strategist for Prison Policy Initiative. “There’s actually a study that was done several years ago that found that one in three families nationwide with an incarcerated loved one went into debt because of the costs of communication and visitation.”

Money isn’t the only thing taking a hit to have these conversations either.

“The mental health aspect is there and we all often talk about that,” Scobey said. “A person when they’re in some type of mental health crisis, they need to talk to someone. We would hope they’re talking to the right person, but just sitting there in a cell, that’s probably not the best thing.”

Jail trust members understand the money helps fill holes in the budget, but they don’t think this is the right way to fix their money problem.

“I know we have to have every dollar we need, but we are not making it the way it is quite frankly,” Allbaugh said.

“It is difficult, it really is,” Scobey said. “We have to look at every little cent, where it’s going, what’s coming in and all of that. However, we still cannot pass this buck, this, you know, maybe $1.4 or $1.5 million per year, pass it on to the families of the detainees that are there.”

Scobey acknowledged that not only was the jail trust aware of the phone problems, but it’s now a higher priority.

He says they will start discussing possible solutions to lowering or even eliminating the cost of a phone call from jail.

