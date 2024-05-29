Oklahoma County jail has third inmate death of 2024

The Oklahoma County Detention Center is pictured in Oklahoma City in October.

The Oklahoma County jail has had its third inmate death of 2024.

James Lynn Jetton, 27, of Oklahoma City, died Tuesday, eight days after being arrested again in his 2022 attempted car burglary case.

The inmate was found unresponsive in his cell around 10:30 a.m., the jail said in a news release. Resuscitation efforts were not successful.

"As is standard protocol, all deaths are investigated as homicides until a final determination is made by the state medical examiner’s office," the jail said.

Investigators are looking into the possibility of a drug overdose, the jail's director of communications, Mark Opgrande, told The Oklahoman.

Why was James Jetton in the Oklahoma County jail?

Jetton was caught trying to break into a car with a brick in south Oklahoma City in 2022, according to court records. He told police he was looking for loose change.

He pleaded guilty in May 2023 to attempted third-degree burglary. He was placed on probation for two years. Prosecutors in March sought his arrest again for probation violations.

He was arrested in April but released days later to the supervision of a nonprofit, TEEM, court records show. Drug tests at TEEM on April 29 were positive for methamphetamine, marijuana and fentanyl.

He was taken from TEEM to an addiction treatment center after complaining of withdrawal pain, the court records show. He had been accepted for inpatient treatment at the center but left.

TEEM is based in Oklahoma City and runs a release program. Its full name is The Education and Employment Ministry.

A judge issued an arrest warrant May 13 for Jetton when he failed to show up for a court hearing.

The jail has had more than 40 deaths since a trust took over its operation on July 1, 2020. The last jail death was in March.

There were only seven deaths last year, a drop that came after new steps were taken in the wake of intense criticism of the trust.

A yearlong investigation by The Oklahoman found the jail had become one of the deadliest in the United States. The state's multicounty grand jury last year said many of the deaths were preventable.

The trust and county commissioners have been sued over and over because of jail deaths. The latest lawsuit over an inmate death was filed May 13.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Latest Oklahoma County jail death being investigated as drug overdose