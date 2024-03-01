Oklahoma County commissioner denies donation swayed jail site choice

Land the county is considering as a jail site at 1901 E Grand is pictured in January. A donor to County Commissioner Myles Davidson's campaign is connected to a company that owns the proposed jail site.

Oklahoma County Commissioner Myles Davidson on Thursday sent out an invitation to a campaign fundraiser hosted by the company chosen to build the new jail.

The invitation quickly resulted in new criticism of the District 3 commissioner, who took office last year.

Davidson already is under fire for voting last week to build the jail at a site tied to a $2,900 donor.

He told The Oklahoman on Thursday afternoon he will move the fundraiser. He denied his decision on the jail site was influenced by a donation.

Donors to Davidson's campaign on Thursday were invited to a "Second Annual Grand Slam Event" at Flintco in Oklahoma City on March 28. Commissioners on Jan. 2 voted unanimously to hire Flintco to work with architects to build the new jail.

"We'll just change that right now," Davidson said. "The campaign team ... came up with it. ... I didn't even think about it. Didn't even think anything of it. ... It makes sense now that you say something about it. But, gosh, these things don't weigh into the decision.

"But, I get it. I get the public perception of it."

He said the fundraiser is to pay off the final expenses of his 2022 campaign and for future campaigns. He reported in January getting more than $200,000 in donations for his 2022 campaign.

His campaign records show he accepted $2,900 from William Garrett, an Oklahoma City donor. The commissioner acknowledged Thursday that donor is connected to a company that owns the proposed jail site. The connection was first reported by KFOR-4.

"The Garretts have been longtime friends," he said. "Pat Garrett Jr. and I go back to the day we were about 20 years old. Billy is ... Patrick's older brother.

"They've done business with the county for as long as I've worked up here, which is right at 20 years. I've helped them through numerous zoning issues and all types of things."

William Garrett could not be reached for comment.

Del City mayor calls vote on jail location tainted

Commissioners voted 2-1 on Feb. 21 to build the jail at 1901 E Grand Blvd.

Davidson said he didn't remember the Garrett donation at the time of the vote. He pointed out he also got a $500 donation from the Del City mayor, who opposes the location.

"I did give him money. I wasn't trying to sell him land," Del City Mayor Floyd Eason said. "At that time I thought he was a decent guy."

The mayor said he asked the commissioner twice at the Feb. 21 meeting about the rumor of donations from the proposed site's landowner.

"He didn't look at me. He ducked his head and he didn't answer. After the crowd died down a little bit, I asked him again. ... And, again, he wouldn't answer me."

Eason said the commissioner should have recused himself from the vote or disclosed the relationship. He called the vote tainted.

The location chosen for the jail is 71 acres, next to Del City. Public opposition to the site still could force commissioners to find a new location.

The biggest obstacle is zoning. The Oklahoma City Council would have to agree to change the zoning for the jail to be built there.

The site is in Ward 4. Todd Stone, the Ward 4 councilman, said Thursday he doesn't think a zoning change will get approved.

"I just think there's too many open-ended questions that can't be answered," Stone said. "There are a lot of issues with that location. I don't know that they even could be worked out."

County Commissioner Brian Maughan, who voted for 1901 E Grand Blvd., said Thursday getting a zoning change will be an uphill battle.

He also said he would not support filing a lawsuit, if a zoning change is denied.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OK County Commissioner Myles Davidson denies donation swayed jail site choice