These Oklahoma counties ranked as some of the ‘deadliest’ for traffic fatalities. See the list.

Residents of Oklahoma know full well how dangerous roads and highways can be. Unfortunately, sometimes these travels can become deadly.

According to a study of national data, two counties in Oklahoma ranked as some of the highest in the United States for traffic fatalities, per capita, for counties with 20,000 to 149,999 residents.

Of counties in that population grouping, Seminole County was ranked the 13th-most deadly for traffic fatalities, and McCurtain County ranked 18th.

The study from Convoy used data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and found that the number of traffic fatalities in the U.S. each year ranges between 35,000 and 45,000 fatalities.

In Oklahoma, there were 681 fatal crashes in 2021 and 762 deaths.

According to NHTSA, speeding is a factor in almost one-third of all traffic fatalities.

Which Oklahoma counties are the most deadly for traffic fatalities?

In Seminole County, there were 53 traffic fatalities between 2017 and 2021, according to an analysis of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Fatalities Analysis Reporting System (FARS) reports by Convoy Car Shipping. That works out to a rate of 22.7 deaths per 100,000 people.

Of those fatalities, 15 happened on US-377, which runs the length of the county from north to south.

In McCurtain County, there were 69 traffic fatalities in the county from 2017 to 2021 with a fatality rate of 22.31 deaths per 100,000 people. The deadliest road in the county is US-259, which connects Broken Bow and Hochatown, with 20 fatalities from 2017 to 2021.

The deadliest county in this population category is Fairfield County, South Carolina, with a fatality rate of 30.31 deaths per 100,000 people.

What is the deadliest county in the U.S. for traffic fatalities per capita?

The single most deadly place per capita for traffic fatalities in the country is, by a wide margin, Loving County, Texas.

Loving saw only 15 traffic fatalities in that four-year period, but Loving also has the distinction of being the least populous county in the country with a permanent population. With a population of 57 at the time, that's a rate of 2,491 per 10,000 people.

Almost half of them happened on County Road 300, which is one of only two major roads in the area.

