Oklahoma Corporation Commission GOP primary race goes to Brian Bingman

Brian Bingman, a former Oklahoma Secretary of State, won the Republican primary Tuesday for a seat on the state Corporation Commission.

Bingman, a 70-year-old originally from Tulsa, won with about 53% of the vote over opponents Russell Ray and Justin Hornback, according to results from the Oklahoma State Election Board. Votes will be certified in the next few days.

Hornback, a 40-year-old from Broken Arrow, gathered 29% of votes, while Ray, 55, gathered 18%.

After the win, Bingman expressed gratitude for his support and said it’s been a long time coming.

“I think with my experience in the oil and gas industry, legislative experience, it’s the right time, right position for me,” he told The Oklahoman. “It’s not a high-profile job, but it’s one of the most important jobs in the state of Oklahoma. I believe in public service and this is the best way that I can do that.”

Bingman will face Democratic candidate Harold Spradling in the November general election.

Brian Bingman stands in front of an oil well. Bingham is running for Corporation Commissioner.

In addition to serving as Secretary of State, Bingman is a former Secretary of Native American Affairs, appointed by Gov. Kevin Stitt in 2020. He was also a city commissioner in Sapulpa. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Petroleum Land Management from the University of Oklahoma and has worked in the private sector on property management for oil and gas companies in Tulsa.

The Corporation Commission has received attention for increasing nonconsensual towing by 33%, according to Oklahoma Voice. That results in about $4.99 per mile for 25 miles or less and $4.16 per mile for over 25 miles. The increase comes after the commission’s transportation division, AAAA Wrecker Service and the Attorney General’s Office said hikes were needed because of inflation, said Matt Skinner, a spokesman for the commission.

Another thorny topic has been utility rates. Recently, Oklahoma Gas & Electric asked the commission for a rate increase of $332 million, a figure that might fluctuate because of fuel costs. The $332 million would be an increase of $19 per month for residential customers, the news outlet Oklahoma Voice reported.

The Commission is still under scrutiny for increasing bills from 2021 Winter Storm Uri. Outgoing Commissioner Bob Anthony renewed calls in March for a full-scale audit of $3 billion bonds issued due to the storm damage. Anthony said the state treasurer’s office and the Oklahoma Development Finance Authority told him neither agency has received an audit from the storm and asked the state legislative leaders to make the request.

Hornback said he plans to run for the commission again in 2026. He said that with his experience in the industry as a pipeline welder, inspector and health and safety specialist, he has a good perspective on the public side of the commission.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Brian Bingman wins GOP primary for Oklahoma Corporation Commission