Will the Oklahoma clouds cooperate on eclipse day? See the latest eclipse weather updates

Many eclipse-viewing hopefuls are feeling dismay at the potential for overcast weather the day of the upcoming total solar eclipse.

A small southeast portion of Oklahoma falls within the path of totality, where the moon will completely block out the sun for a few minutes, allowing onlookers to remove safety glasses and observe the sun's normally unseen corona shining through.

But what if clouds get in the way when the time comes?

Here's the latest updates on Oklahoma's eclipse viewing conditions.

Oklahoma eclipse viewing conditions

The National Weather Service in Tulsa's best and worst case scenario predictions for eclipse viewing conditions April 8, 2024. These predictions were published the morning of April 2, 2024.

The National Weather Service in Tulsa, which handles weather forecasts for southeast Oklahoma, is giving twice-daily updates on what conditions could look like in the sky April 8. These are still just predictions, as the weather service said it's still too far out to say anything for certain.

As of early Tuesday morning, the best-case scenario showed much more favorable viewing conditions for Oklahoma than previously predicted, with sun shining over much of the state and little cloud cover in the path of totality.

However, the worst-case scenario still had cloud cover over much of the state, especially within the path of totality.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma weather for solar eclipse: See the most recent updates