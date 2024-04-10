Oklahoma City Zoo Amphitheatre announces first round of concerts since upgrades
The lightweight V8 Origin 'picks up every single tiny piece of dust,' one fan says.
Rashee Rice is facing eight charges in connection with the hit-and-run crash in Texas late last month.
Antetokounmpo sustained the injury during a win over the Celtics.
“The value of packaging these acts together can really be a 1+1+1 = 10,” a music insider told Yahoo Entertainment.
Load up on the retailer's famously stylish clothing, shoes and accessories for less — here are our picks.
A dairy farm worker in Texas is the second-ever case of human infection in the U.S. Here's what it means for you.
The latest updates on the postseason landscape, including magic numbers, relevant tiebreakers and the stakes for Wednesday's slate of games.
It's easy to assume the e-commerce ship has sailed when you consider we have giant platforms like Shopify, WooCommerce and Wix dominating the sector. E-commerce platform ikas has raised $20 million in a Series A funding round as it seeks to expand its operations into new markets in Europe. The company currently operates in Turkey and Germany, and says its platform simplifies store management for companies that want to have a digital presence.
Calipari resigned at Kentucky on Tuesday.
As eBay continues to invest in the trading card space, the e-commerce company announced Wednesday three significant commercial transactions with Collectors, the parent company of PSA (Professional Sports Authenticator), the third-party authentication and grading provider in the collectibles industry. The transactions include a trading card commercial agreement that aims to provide trading enthusiasts a seamless buying, selling, grading and storage experience. As part of the partnership, eBay and PSA plan to introduce a “customer-centric product experience” over the coming months.
Travel and tourism are very much back on the map for consumers and the business world. Now, to underscore that surge, one of the startups building software in the space has closed a big round of funding. Guesty, a platform that lets accommodation managers manage their business online, including on platforms like Airbnb and Vrbo, has raised $130 million.
What does Cincinnati need in this month's NFL Draft? How many picks do they have? We break it down right here.
The 2025 Toyota 4Runner is finally arriving this fall with a full lineup including returning TRD Pro and new Trailhunter. Hybrid power now available.
The reborn Fiat 500e is greatly improved over its predecessor and is an appealing choice for those with modest EV expectations.
Charles McDonald is joined by friend and host of The Dominique Foxworth Show Dominique Foxworth to tackle race, GOAT debates, the 2024 NFL Draft, rapper beef and more. The duo start off with some non-football talk as they go back and forth on the Caitlin Clark GOAT debates that seem a little to hot to just be about basketball. They also cover the J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar beef and Dominique's draft day story. Next, Charles and Dominique dive into the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, as Charles believes there are four teams who could define the first round: the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos. The duo discuss each team and decide whether or not they should make a blockbuster move to trade up. The duo finish things off by answering questions from listeners on Cooper Dejean, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels and much more.
Two internal whistleblowers at Faraday Future claim the troubled EV company has been lying about some of the few sales it has announced to date. The employees, Jose Guerrero and Victoria Xie, have made those claims in a pair of newly filed lawsuits against Faraday Future and Jia -- as well as the company's head of HR, Nan Yang -- in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleging wrongful termination, breach of contract, and infliction of emotional distress. Both lawsuits also highlight what has been the central tension of Faraday Future: that its founder, Jia, allegedly continues to assert control over the company despite having been sidelined in 2022 as the result of an internal probe.
Meta announced on Tuesday it's rolling out the ability for Messenger users to create shared albums in chats, send photos in high-definition, and share larger files up to 100MB in size. With these new features, Messenger is targeting people who tend to create shared albums or share HD images via services like Google Drive. Up until now, users have only been able to see a list of photos shared in a specific Messenger chat and couldn't group or organize them in any way.
If you think that choosing a nail polish color or which ingredients go into your face cream can't have anything to do with blockchain, think again. Kiki World, a beauty startup launched last year, wants consumers to co-create products and co-own the company with the help of web3 technology. On Tuesday, LA-based Kiki announced that it raised a $7 million seed round from the Andreessen Horowitz crypto fund and The Estée Lauder Companies' New Incubation Ventures, along with other backers such as Orange DAO and 2 Punks Capital.
A Danish startup wants to help R&D teams automate lab experiments that require visual inspections, raising $20 million in a Series A round of funding to scale its technology in the U.S. Its machines sport built-in incubation that can be set to specific temperatures, with the corresponding data logged to ensure the experiments can be easily repeated. The benefit is that these experiments can be run 24/7 without direct supervision, freeing up technicians for other critical tasks.
Artificial intelligence continues to be a big threat, but it's also a huge promise in the world of cybersecurity. Cyera has built an AI-based platform to help organizations understand the location and movement of all the data in their networks — critical for taking the right steps to secure that data, whether to defend against cyberattacks or to keep it from inadvertently leaking into a large language model. The company has raised $300 million in a Series C round that values it at $1.4 billion, TechCrunch has learned.