Oklahoma City school board appoints former state legislator Mike Shelton to open seat

OKCPS board meeting of newly appointed member Mike Shelton taking the oath of office. From left are Board Clark Craig Cates, Shelton and his children, Amelia and Alexander.

Members of the Oklahoma City Public Schools Board of Education voted Monday to name former Oklahoma state Rep. Mike Shelton to the open District 5 seat on the board.

Shelton, a graduate of Millwood High School and Langston University, replaces Adrian Anderson on the board. Anderson resigned in April because he’d moved out of the district he represented. Under board policy, the board accepted applications to fill the opening, then chose the new member from among those candidates.

“We’re excited to serve with you,” board Chair Paula Lewis told Shelton after he took his seat on the dais in the board meeting room.

Shelton, 51, served as a Democrat in the Oklahoma House of Representatives from 2004 to 2016. He represented a district that included all or parts of Forest Park, Jones, Lake Aluma, Midwest City, Nicoma Park, Spencer and Oklahoma City in northeast Oklahoma County.

His school-board district in northeast Oklahoma City includes Douglass High School, Star Spencer High School and Classen School for Advanced Studies, three middle schools and four elementary schools. The unexpired term will run until April 2026.

“I want to thank the board for giving me this wonderful opportunity,” Shelton said. “Having served and been an elected official before, I’ve had a great opportunity to know how important elective office is. I can tell you, as a member of the House of Representatives in the past is that there is no single more important office than the school board.”

Board Clerk Craig Cates administered the oath of office to Shelton, who stood alongside his daughter Amelia and his son Alexander while he took the oath.

Shelton said he supported Anderson and “I never thought in a million years that I would have the opportunity to be here. I just want to not only honor him, but those others that have served in this seat.”

Shelton told The Oklahoman he might not have applied for the seat had he had to stage a campaign.

“I don’t know if I would have had the time to really do that, but since it was an appointment position, where I did seek out supporters in the community, it made it a little bit easier for me to do that,” he said. “That same feeling I got from running for office and helping the community, I get that feeling in education.”

In addition to his bachelor’s degree from Langston, Shelton also holds a master’s degree in management and leadership from Webster University in Webster Groves, Missouri.

After serving in the Legislature, Shelton has served as the vice president of business development at Refining US, Inc., and most recently at Metro Technology Centers in Oklahoma City, where he now serves as the intergovernmental and community liaison.

It's a time of significant turnover in the district, as Shelton is the third new member on the eight-person board this year. Dana Meister won a special election in February to fill an open seat, then Jessica Cifuentes ousted Cary Pirrong in a regular election in April and took her seat later that month. The district also will soon have a new superintendent, as Jamie Polk will begin her tenure in that role on July 1, replacing Sean McDaniel, who has spent six years as the district superintendent.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Former legislator Shelton appointed to Oklahoma City school board