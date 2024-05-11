Oklahoma City Public Schools announces new superintendent

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Oklahoma City Public Schools (OKCPS) Board of Education selected the new superintendent on Saturday.

Dr. Jamie C. Polk was unanimously voted in by the board on Saturday, May 11, to lead the public school district beginning July 1, 2024. Polk will take over as superintendent for the district after Sean McDaniel submitted his resignation in February.

Polk joined the school district as Assistant Superintendent for Elementary Education in 2019 and has 33 years of educational experience. Her achievements during her education tenure includes the removal of 11 schools from the “F” list, 12 schools made eligible to exit state designation, and has retained highly skilled educators through times of district staffing shortages according to Board Chair, Paula Lewis.

“As OKCPS remains steadfast in its commitment to providing a world-class education for every student, the Board looks forward to collaborating with Dr. Polk to ensure that our policies reflect the diverse needs of our community and prioritize the success of our students and families. With Dr. Polk’s leadership, we are confident in the bright future of Oklahoma City Public Schools.” Board Chair, Paula Lewis

During her acceptance of the position, Dr. Polk expressed her eagerness and the opportunity given to lead the district.

“I truly believe that our previous success will be the recipe for our future endeavors. I am looking forward to the journey together. I need YOU. Families, I need your support as we guide your child through this pathway for them to find their unique purpose. I need our staff. I need them to continue with the promise and expectation that every child can succeed. It’s a village and it will take all of us.” Dr. Jamie Polk

