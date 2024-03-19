Oklahoma City police respond to shooting after fight between neighbors
Oklahoma City police respond to shooting after fight between neighbors
Oklahoma City police respond to shooting after fight between neighbors
OSU made the NCAA tournament just once during Boynton's tenure and was ineligible for the postseason in 2022.
Logitech is expanding its Mevo lineup of live-streaming cameras for creators. The company’s new Mevo Core shoots in 4K, meaning, unlike the 1080p Mevo Start we reviewed two years ago, cropping and digital zoom won’t lead to overly grainy video.
Chicago has started evicting migrants — who were granted 60 days to find a permanent location under a resettlement policy — from its shelters
Thieves in Los Angeles are stealing Chevy Camaros in larger numbers than ever. Police think the cars are being stolen to be used in street takeovers.
The 2024 Range Rover Sport Park City Edition is the latest Range Rover limited edition. Production's capped at seven examples, each costing $170,475.
Top retailers like Walmart, Walgreens, and Target are investing in AI technologies to fight the tidal wave of retail theft.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill talks about Kyrie Irving’s game-winner against the Nuggets, the playoff paths of the Lakers & Warriors, and explains why he has a problem with All-NBA this year.
The housing market is showing signs of a recovery, but Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman warns higher rates will affect the housing sector for decades.
Why Fields wasn’t scooped by other teams largely centers on his one year of rookie contract control, which features a fifth-year option that will be set at $25.6 million.
This week's stories: House passes bill that could ban TikTok, The real fight isn't Tyson vs. Paul — it's Netflix vs. its livestreaming infrastructure, Airbnb to hosts: please stop filming the guests.
A conversation with Mary Nichols, the former chair of the California Air Resources Board, about how the EV transition is going, and how "both the economy and the environment demand that we can continue on the path we’re on."
The biggest news stories this morning: No more Pornhub for Texas, The Steam spring sale is here to raid your wallet, Google I/O 2024 takes place on May 14.
Uber and Lyft say they're ending services in Minneapolis over a city-mandated driver pay increase. The city council pushed through the measure to bring driver pay closer to the local minimum wage of $15.57 an hour.
Ryan Gainer, a Black autistic teen, was shot and killed by California deputies after a mental health episode at his family home. While police say they followed protocol, his family said they should have deescalated the situation.
Brown played the last two seasons for the Arizona Cardinals.
Did FC Cincinnati ban a reporter for ... reporting?
The Nate Diaz-Jorge Masvidal rematch is now officially set, though it will take place in a boxing ring.
The ceremony will take place June 29.
On Wednesday, Sony revealed the March catalog of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers. Incoming titles include the Resident Evil 3 remake, Marvel’s Midnight Suns and NBA 2K24. You can claim the games starting on Tuesday, March 19.
Declining prices for many goods are helping slow inflation, but basics such as housing, food, gasoline, and energy continued to come in hotter than expected.