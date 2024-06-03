Oklahoma City police mourn the unexpected loss of sergeant

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department announced on Monday the untimely loss of one of their own.

Police officials confirmed on Facebook to the community to which Sgt. Michael Neely served saying:

“We are devastated as an agency to have learned of this weekends’ unexpected, off-duty passing of Sgt. Michael Neely. A committed public servant, he served the citizens of Oklahoma City for just over 16 years. Most recently assigned to our Motorcycle Unit, Neely was recognized as Officer of the Year in 2019. Neely was popular amongst his peers and his presence will be deeply missed by our agency.” Oklahoma City Police Department

OKCPD said upon word of his passing, they received a heartfelt message from a neighbor who described the day Neely saved his life:

“Mike Neely lives across the street from me. It’s incredibly sad to hear of his passing this morning. I just wanted you to know he saved my life 3 years ago. I am 3 years sober from an opiate addiction, and 3 years ago this month I overdosed on OxyContin that ended up being Fentanyl. Sometime after midnight, Mike saw my dog running around the front yard so he brought him back over to the house. All the lights and TVs were on but I wasn’t answering the door. He opened the door to see if I was home but I didn’t answer. He then saw my dog still outside and not coming in and was trying to go towards the end of the street. Mike followed the

dog and they eventually got to my location where I was face down on the sidewalk. He flipped me over and my face was blue, lips were purple, and I didn’t have a pulse. So he ran home and got his Narcan and between that and CPR he was able to revive me. The last thing I remember was feeling drowsy and lying down, and the next thing I remember was waking up in the back of an ambulance. It was incredibly confusing because I had no idea what happened, but then I saw Mike. He was the first person I saw and it brought me a lot of relief. I owe my life to Mike and it’s incredibly sad losing him. Just wanted you guys to know.”

Sgt. Neely’s dedication and compassion have left a lasting impact on all who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and everyone whose lives he touched, according to the department.

OKCPD posted on “X” platform, “We’re devastated by the unexpected, off-duty passing of Sgt. Michael Neely, a 16-year veteran of OKCPD. Assigned to the Motorcycle Unit, Officer of the Year in 2019, beloved by his peers Sgt. Neely will be missed. Our condolences to his family and all who knew him.”

The Moore Police Department posted on “X” platform, “Rest easy Sgt. Micheal Neely. Our thoughts, prayers, and support are with the family and the @OKCPD.”

No word on funeral arrangements at this time of this posting.

