Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley announces retirement: 'An incredible honor'

The Oklahoma City Police Department will need a new chief after its head official announced his retirement Friday.

Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley said he would soon be stepping away from the position, after a 34-year career with the city. He has agreed to remain employed with the department until a successor is named and the position is filled.

“Working alongside the dedicated men and women of this Police Department and serving this great community for over 34 years has been an incredible honor,” Gourley said in a statement Friday. “After my departure, I know the Police Department will continue to honor our core values by serving this City with integrity, compassion, accountability, respect and equity.”

Gourley started his career as a police officer in Chickasha before joining the Oklahoma City Police Department in September 1989. He was named Deputy Chief in 2017 and was promoted to Oklahoma City's 50th Chief of Police in July 2019 by City Manager Craig Freeman. Gourley oversees more than 1,230 uniformed officer positions and 413 non-sworn employees.

His time as the Police Chief saw significant challenges. Within less than a year of his promotion to chief, Gourley was leading the department's response to both the COVID-19 pandemic and local protests over racial injustice following the 2020 murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“I can’t thank Chief Gourley enough for his more than three decades of leadership and service to the residents of Oklahoma City,” City Manager Craig Freeman said in a statement Friday. “During his tenure as Chief, he guided the Police Department through a time of significant uncertainty and change. Through it all he has embodied the values of the Oklahoma City Police Department by leading with integrity and a commitment to serve all Oklahoma City residents.”

Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley speaks during a press conference at police headquarters in Oklahoma City, Okla. on Monday, July 31, 2023.

Gourley has been involved in some of the most notable evolutions in the police department's modern history. He led efforts to change the way police respond to mental health calls, expanded crisis intervention and de-escalation training for officers, and supported transparency efforts through body-worn cameras. He also revamped the entire employee wellness program, enhanced the department's use of technology with its Real Time Information Center, and prioritized community outreach to better relationships between officers and residents.

In the city’s annual resident survey, the police department and other public safety services are routinely among the highest-rated city services. For the latest 2023 survey, 91% of residents surveyed and a similarly high number across all racial demographics believed they continue to be treated fairly in interactions with Oklahoma City police officers. 69% of residents also reported being satisfied or very satisfied with police services, a number researchers said was much higher than other large communities surveyed.

The City Manager hires the Police Chief, who reports to Assistant City Manager Jason Ferbrache. Freeman said the city would be conducting an extensive search nationwide for a new police chief with leadership experience in modern, community policing.

"I’m confident we will attract highly qualified candidates from inside and outside the organization," Freeman said. "Choosing a Police Chief is one of the most important decisions I make as City Manager."

Marilyn Luper-Hildreth speaks as police and community leaders meet for a community forum on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at Tower Theatre in Oklahoma City. The forum followed the death of Tyre Nichols, who has been shown on video being beaten by Memphis police. Beside her are Wade Gourley, JD Younger and Todd Gibson.

Gourley spent the early part of his career on patrol and as a field training officer. He then worked in Investigations, Administration, Emergency Services and the Uniform Support Division, and as a crisis negotiator, the Tactical Team commander and the Director of Training. He also developed the Leadership, Ethics and Accountability Development (LEAD) program.

Gourley holds a bachelor's degree in police administration from The University of Oklahoma. Other notable training includes the Anti-Defamation League Advanced Training School in Extremist and Terrorist Threats, FBI Executive Leadership Institute, Senior Management Institute for Police and the FBI Crisis Negotiations Course. He has been a member of several law enforcement groups and organizations, including serving as a board member for the American Red Cross of Central & Southwest Oklahoma.

The current police chief is a lifelong Oklahoma resident with roots in Ardmore, living in south Oklahoma City for most of his career. Gourley and his wife, Tracy, have two children, Brandon and Alyson.

Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley speaks at a press conference at the Oklahoma City Police Headquarters on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma City police chief to retire after 34 years