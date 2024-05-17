Oklahoma City lands in top 20 of largest US cities by population: New census data

New data from the U.S. Census Bureau reveals that Oklahoma City grew by about 1% in 2023, pushing it past 700,000 residents and maintaining its position as the 20th largest city in the country.

Oklahoma City grew by 7,589 residents, according to the data, making the overall population 702,767 growing from 695,178 in 2022.

The increase made Oklahoma City the 14th-fastest-growing city in 2023 aligning with an upward population trend in southern states.

"Congrats to everyone in this community for building a desirable city that is drawing people from across the nation and world," Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt said on social media. "And with our commitments to initiatives like MAPS 4 and our new arena, we know that this journey will only continue."

How much did cities grow in Oklahoma?

Tulsa's population increased by about 150 residents, Norman's increased by about 467 and Broken Arrow's population increased by about 1,300.

How fast is Oklahoma City growing?

Oklahoma City grew by about 1% between 2022 and 2023, adding 7,589 people. And between the 2010 and 2020 Censuses, Oklahoma City was one of 14 American cities that added more than 100,000 people.

The top 15 cities that grew the fastest by numeric change between 2022 and 2023 are:

Top 15 Largest-Gaining Cities

How does Oklahoma compare to other cities based on population?

In 2023, Oklahoma City was the 20th largest city in the country based on population.

Here's how the city compared to others across the U.S. in 2023:

New York City, New York: 8,258,035 Los Angeles, California: 3,820,914 Chicago, Illinois: 2,664,452 Houston, Texas: 2,314,157 Phoenix, Arizona: 1,650,070 Philadelphia. Pennsylvania: 1,550,542 San Antonio, Texas: 1,495,295 San Diego, California: 1,388,320 Dallas, Texas: 1,302,868 Jacksonville, Florida: 985,843 Austin, Texas: 979,882 Fort Worth, Texas: 978,468 San Jose, California: 969,655 Columbus, Ohio: 913,175 Charlotte, North Carolina: 911,311 Indianapolis, Indiana: 879,293 San Francisco, California: 808,988 Seattle, Washington: 755,078 Denver, Colorado: 716,577 Oklahoma City: 702,767

Oklahoma City was also the 20th largest city in the country in 2022. Here's how it compared to other cities that year:

New York City, New York: 8,335,897 Los Angeles, California: 3,822,238 Chicago, Illinois: 2,665,039 Houston, Texas: 2,302,878 Phoenix, Arizona: 1,644,409 Philadelphia. Pennsylvania: 1,567,258 San Antonio, Texas: 1,472,909 San Diego, California: 1,381,162 Dallas, Texas: 1,299,544 Austin, Texas: 974,447 Jacksonville, Florida: 971,319 San Jose, California: 971,233 Fort Worth, Texas: 956,709 Columbus, Ohio: 907,971 Charlotte, North Carolina: 897,720 Indianapolis, Indiana: 880,621 San Francisco, California: 808,437 Seattle, Washington: 749,256 Denver, Colorado: 713,252 Oklahoma City: 694,800

