Oklahoma City lands in top 20 of largest US cities by population: New census data

Alexia Aston, The Oklahoman
·3 min read

New data from the U.S. Census Bureau reveals that Oklahoma City grew by about 1% in 2023, pushing it past 700,000 residents and maintaining its position as the 20th largest city in the country.

Oklahoma City grew by 7,589 residents, according to the data, making the overall population 702,767 growing from 695,178 in 2022.

The increase made Oklahoma City the 14th-fastest-growing city in 2023 aligning with an upward population trend in southern states.

"Congrats to everyone in this community for building a desirable city that is drawing people from across the nation and world," Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt said on social media. "And with our commitments to initiatives like MAPS 4 and our new arena, we know that this journey will only continue."

How much did cities grow in Oklahoma?

Tulsa's population increased by about 150 residents, Norman's increased by about 467 and Broken Arrow's population increased by about 1,300.

More: 10 Oklahoma cities where population is growing the fastest

How fast is Oklahoma City growing?

Oklahoma City grew by about 1% between 2022 and 2023, adding 7,589 people. And between the 2010 and 2020 Censuses, Oklahoma City was one of 14 American cities that added more than 100,000 people.

The top 15 cities that grew the fastest by numeric change between 2022 and 2023 are:

Top 15 Largest-Gaining Cities
Top 15 Largest-Gaining Cities

[Source: U.S. Census Bureau]

More: How big is Oklahoma City really, and which 16 other American cities could fit inside it?

How does Oklahoma compare to other cities based on population?

In 2023, Oklahoma City was the 20th largest city in the country based on population.

Here's how the city compared to others across the U.S. in 2023:

  1. New York City, New York: 8,258,035

  2. Los Angeles, California: 3,820,914

  3. Chicago, Illinois: 2,664,452

  4. Houston, Texas: 2,314,157

  5. Phoenix, Arizona: 1,650,070

  6. Philadelphia. Pennsylvania: 1,550,542

  7. San Antonio, Texas: 1,495,295

  8. San Diego, California: 1,388,320

  9. Dallas, Texas: 1,302,868

  10. Jacksonville, Florida: 985,843

  11. Austin, Texas: 979,882

  12. Fort Worth, Texas: 978,468

  13. San Jose, California: 969,655

  14. Columbus, Ohio: 913,175

  15. Charlotte, North Carolina: 911,311

  16. Indianapolis, Indiana: 879,293

  17. San Francisco, California: 808,988

  18. Seattle, Washington: 755,078

  19. Denver, Colorado: 716,577

  20. Oklahoma City: 702,767

Oklahoma City was also the 20th largest city in the country in 2022. Here's how it compared to other cities that year:

  1. New York City, New York: 8,335,897

  2. Los Angeles, California: 3,822,238

  3. Chicago, Illinois: 2,665,039

  4. Houston, Texas: 2,302,878

  5. Phoenix, Arizona: 1,644,409

  6. Philadelphia. Pennsylvania: 1,567,258

  7. San Antonio, Texas: 1,472,909

  8. San Diego, California: 1,381,162

  9. Dallas, Texas: 1,299,544

  10. Austin, Texas: 974,447

  11. Jacksonville, Florida: 971,319

  12. San Jose, California: 971,233

  13. Fort Worth, Texas: 956,709

  14. Columbus, Ohio: 907,971

  15. Charlotte, North Carolina: 897,720

  16. Indianapolis, Indiana: 880,621

  17. San Francisco, California: 808,437

  18. Seattle, Washington: 749,256

  19. Denver, Colorado: 713,252

  20. Oklahoma City: 694,800

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma City remains top 20: New census data shows population growth