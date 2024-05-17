Oklahoma City lands in top 20 of largest US cities by population: New census data
New data from the U.S. Census Bureau reveals that Oklahoma City grew by about 1% in 2023, pushing it past 700,000 residents and maintaining its position as the 20th largest city in the country.
Oklahoma City grew by 7,589 residents, according to the data, making the overall population 702,767 growing from 695,178 in 2022.
The increase made Oklahoma City the 14th-fastest-growing city in 2023 aligning with an upward population trend in southern states.
"Congrats to everyone in this community for building a desirable city that is drawing people from across the nation and world," Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt said on social media. "And with our commitments to initiatives like MAPS 4 and our new arena, we know that this journey will only continue."
How much did cities grow in Oklahoma?
Tulsa's population increased by about 150 residents, Norman's increased by about 467 and Broken Arrow's population increased by about 1,300.
How fast is Oklahoma City growing?
Oklahoma City grew by about 1% between 2022 and 2023, adding 7,589 people. And between the 2010 and 2020 Censuses, Oklahoma City was one of 14 American cities that added more than 100,000 people.
The top 15 cities that grew the fastest by numeric change between 2022 and 2023 are:
How does Oklahoma compare to other cities based on population?
In 2023, Oklahoma City was the 20th largest city in the country based on population.
Here's how the city compared to others across the U.S. in 2023:
New York City, New York: 8,258,035
Los Angeles, California: 3,820,914
Chicago, Illinois: 2,664,452
Houston, Texas: 2,314,157
Phoenix, Arizona: 1,650,070
Philadelphia. Pennsylvania: 1,550,542
San Antonio, Texas: 1,495,295
San Diego, California: 1,388,320
Dallas, Texas: 1,302,868
Jacksonville, Florida: 985,843
Austin, Texas: 979,882
Fort Worth, Texas: 978,468
San Jose, California: 969,655
Columbus, Ohio: 913,175
Charlotte, North Carolina: 911,311
Indianapolis, Indiana: 879,293
San Francisco, California: 808,988
Seattle, Washington: 755,078
Denver, Colorado: 716,577
Oklahoma City: 702,767
Oklahoma City was also the 20th largest city in the country in 2022. Here's how it compared to other cities that year:
New York City, New York: 8,335,897
Los Angeles, California: 3,822,238
Chicago, Illinois: 2,665,039
Houston, Texas: 2,302,878
Phoenix, Arizona: 1,644,409
Philadelphia. Pennsylvania: 1,567,258
San Antonio, Texas: 1,472,909
San Diego, California: 1,381,162
Dallas, Texas: 1,299,544
Austin, Texas: 974,447
Jacksonville, Florida: 971,319
San Jose, California: 971,233
Fort Worth, Texas: 956,709
Columbus, Ohio: 907,971
Charlotte, North Carolina: 897,720
Indianapolis, Indiana: 880,621
San Francisco, California: 808,437
Seattle, Washington: 749,256
Denver, Colorado: 713,252
Oklahoma City: 694,800
