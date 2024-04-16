Oklahoma City bombing anniversary remembrance ceremony, marathon set for April

It's been nearly 30 years since a truck bomb destroyed the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building and left 168 people dead.

It was the deadliest act of terrorism in U.S. history until the September 11 attacks in 2001 surpassed it. It remains the deadliest act of domestic terrorism in U.S. history, and is the second-deadliest act of terrorism to occur in the U.S. overall.

With the anniversary of the April 19, 1995 Oklahoma City bombing coming up, here are some events taking place to remember the tragedy.

2024 Oklahoma City Bombing Remembrance Ceremony

People observe 168 seconds of silence during the 2023 Remembrance Ceremony at the First Church in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, April, 19, 2023.

The annual Remembrance Ceremony will be held at 8:30 a.m. on April 19, at the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum.

The ceremony will feature 168 Seconds of Silence, music by Point of Grace and the reading of the names of the 168 people killed. The keynote speaker, Caitlin A. Durkovich, National Security Council, will discuss "how even 29 years later the United States government is still using lessons learned in the aftermath of the Oklahoma City bombing."

Seating will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the full ceremony will take place at 8:45 a.m.

Free admission to Oklahoma City Memorial Museum

After the 2024 Remembrance Ceremony, the Oklahoma City Memorial Museum will open with free admission provided by Cox Communications.

2024 Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon

Runners go past the 9:03 Gate of Time during the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon, Run to Remember, Sunday, April 30, 2023.

One week after the bombing's anniversary, the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon is scheduled to take place Sunday, April 28.

Starting Friday, April 26 a host of activities are planned for the weekend of the race, including free admission to the Memorial Museum with your race bib, a health and fitness expo, a memorial 5k, senior marathon and a kids marathon.

The marathon starts at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, with the starting line at the Memorial Museum and finish line at Scissortail Park.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OKC bombing anniversary: Remembrance ceremony, marathon set