Oklahoma chiropractor agrees to forfeit license amid allegations of inappropriate touching
Oklahoma chiropractor agrees to forfeit license amid allegations of inappropriate touching
Oklahoma chiropractor agrees to forfeit license amid allegations of inappropriate touching
Analysts believe OPEC will step in with spare capacity if prices get too high.
The latest updates on the postseason landscape, including magic numbers, relevant tiebreakers and the stakes for Wednesday's slate of games.
These smooth-as-buttah pants are among the comfiest workout clothes I've worn.
The Jaguars are keeping one of their best young players.
Here are the latest updates on the postseason landscape, including magic numbers, relevant tiebreakers and the stakes for Tuesday's slate of games.
In February, Demis Hassabis, the CEO of Google's DeepMind AI research lab, warned that throwing increasing amounts of compute at the types of AI algorithms in wide use today could lead to diminishing returns. Getting to the "next level" of AI, as it were, Hassabis said, will instead require fundamental research breakthroughs that yield viable alternatives to today's entrenched approaches. Ex-Tesla engineer George Morgan agrees.
Wells Fargo sees the S&P 500 rising another 6% this year to 5,535 as investors embrace higher valuations for the benchmark average.
The U.S. Commerce Department said on Monday that it has signed an agreement to award Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) $6.6 billion in direct funding under the CHIPS and Science Act to set up semiconductor factories in Phoenix, Arizona, and provide up to $5 billion in loans. This grant, pegged for the company's U.S. subsidiary, TSMC Arizona, is the latest step by the U.S. to strengthen its domestic supply of semiconductors as it seeks to reshore manufacturing of chips amid escalating geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China.
The directors of the docuseries talk about the bonus episode — with new interviews with Drake Bell, Giovonnie Samuels, Bryan Hearne and Shane Lyons — and promise to continue providing "a home to those who want to share their stories."
Embiid's return to the Philadelphia 76ers' lineup came at an avoidable cost.
As we turn toward the draft, Charles McDonald gives you his 11 favorite prospects in this class, with some marquee names — and others that may someday become one.
Agility Robotics on Thursday confirmed that it has laid off a “small number” of employees. The well-funded Oregon-based firm says the job loss is part of a company-wide focus on commercialization efforts. “As part of Agility’s ongoing efforts to structure the company for success, we have parted ways with a small number of employees that were not central to core product development and commercialization,” the company wrote in a statement provided to TechCrunch.
Diggs has spent the past four seasons with the Bills.
Wednesday's deal will reverberate not just across two franchises, but the AFC. How's everybody looking now?
With the regular season winding down, here's an updated look at the playoff picture and the stakes for today's slate of games.
US crude futures have gained 20% this year and pushed energy stocks to outperform the market as rising geopolitical tensions and lower supply buoy prices.
Joel Embiid has missed two months with a meniscus injury.
Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi all have been busy with new projects amid the HBO show’s indefinite delay.
The Linux Foundation last week announced that it will host Valkey, a fork of the Redis in-memory data store. At the time of the license change, Redis Labs CEO Rowan Trollope said he "wouldn't be surprised if Amazon sponsors a fork," as the new license requires commercial agreements to offer Redis-as-a-service, making it incompatible with the standard definition of "open source." Redis, after all, is among the most popular data stores and at the core of many large commercial and open source deployments.
This week, TC's auto reporter Sean O'Kane revealed how EV startup Fisker temporarily lost track of millions of dollars in customer payments as it scaled up deliveries, leading to an internal audit that started in December and took months to complete. Mostaque’s departure from Stability AI -- the startup known for its popular image generation tool Stable Diffusion -- comes amid an ongoing struggle for stability (pun intended) at the company, which was reportedly spending ~$8 million a month as of October 2023 with little revenue to show for it. Fisker suspended: Fisker's bad week continued with a halt in the startup's stock trading.