Oklahoma-based diner chain failed to pay $54K in overtime wages, Department of Labor says

A mural is painted on the side of the Boom-a-rang Diner in Bethany in this 2016 photo.

The United States Department of Labor announced Tuesday that it had recovered $108,000 in wages owed to employees of popular Oklahoma-based diner chain Boom-A-Rang.

In its brief, the department said Boom-A-Rang had failed to pay employees overtime.

In an investigation of 53 locations of the chain by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division locations failed to include employee monthly performance bonuses when computing overtime wages, a requirement under the Fair Labor Standards Act.

"Restaurant employers must ensure that workers receive all the wages they earn – including proper overtime wages. They must include all non-discretionary bonus payments in overtime computations,” explained Wage and Hour District Director Michael Speer in Oklahoma City.

The exclusion of these bonuses resulted in a total of $54,423 in back wages and $54,423 in liquidated damages owed to 107 employees, according to the department.

The department of labor has an online search tool available for any Boom-A-Rang employee who thinks they may be owed back wages collected by the division as a part of this investigation.

In response to inquiries from The Oklahoman, Boom-A-Rang issued the following statement via email:

"Since our founding, Boomarang Diner has believed in and practiced giving our management a share of the profits in the form of a bonus. And we have always paid our employees overtime.

"When the Wage and Labor Division contacted us, they believed we had miscalculated the overtime because we had not included the bonus in our base pay calculation for approximately 48 employees (approximately 1.1% of the total employees we have in a given year).

"We believed that the bonuses paid were 'discretionary' under the law, and therefore not required to be included in the base pay calculation. The WHD disagreed. However since the amount requested by the WHD amounted to less than $50 per affected employee per month, we made the decision not to contest the WHD’s request.

"We worked hand in hand with the WHD to make sure that each employee was properly compensated. We consider our employees family and their loyalty to the Boomarang Family is something we are very proud of.

"It’s unfortunate that this report has spun these events in the light it has, since we were not contacted by the media before they decided to publish this report. After the initial inquiry by the WHD, we modified our method of calculating base pay to include all bonuses paid, and all employees have been paid the back wages requested by the WHD."

