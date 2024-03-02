Oklahoma Baptists providing disaster relief aid in response to wildfires

A faith-based disaster relief group has been responding to wildfires that recently devastated parts of Oklahoma, and more efforts are expected to begin on Monday.

Jason Yarbrough, Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief director, said volunteers delivered pallets of water and snacks to Gage and other parts of Ellis County in the initial aftermath of wildfires that spread through the area on Feb. 26.

He said a team of volunteers will be sent to the area on Monday to assist about 13 property owners whose homes have been damaged or destroyed. The disaster relief leader said volunteer "ash-out" teams will assist with personal property recovery by sifting through burned properties and helping to pull out salvageable items.

"It all depends on the extent of the burn or damage to the place," Yarbrough said.

He said such recovery efforts often take place several days after a fire because property owners need time to connect with insurance providers, and sometimes disaster relief crews must wait for ashes to cool.

An Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief volunteer sweeps up ash in the aftermath of an Oklahoma wildfire.

"Once we've done everything we can with our hands, we use our heavy equipment to actually come in and clear the slab or the property of the destroyed home and then sweep it and get it clean and ready for them to be able to step forward with their next step," he said.

More: Warm temps, high winds, drought culminate in massive wildfires across Oklahoma this week

The disaster relief group, part of a network of Southern Baptist disaster relief organizations, provides assistance free of charge. Yarbrough said Oklahoma Baptists teams were deployed for about 190 days in 2023, providing disaster relief assistance across the state, as well as Florida and Guam.

The group also provides spiritual care chaplains who are available to visit with property owners.

"Our motto is that we bring help, hope and healing to people in crisis, and so we come in and we help physically because that's the immediate need that people have, but we also realize that there's an opportunity for us just to listen to them, to hear their stories, to potentially pray with them and to share with them some hope in the midst of what seems like a hopeless situation to them," Yarbrough said. "It's very rewarding to get to do what we do."

More: How to prepare and protect your home from wildfires

Yarbrough said the group also has been asked to help their Texas counterparts with disaster relief efforts in the Texas Panhandle, where recent wildfires wreaked havoc. Highways in the area were closed due to the Smokehouse Creek Fire, the largest blaze in the area. He said his teams are expected to help in the northwestern part of Oklahoma for about three weeks and then travel to assist in Texas relief efforts.

For more information about Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief or to make a donation to the organization, go to https://www.okdisasterhelp.org/.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma Baptists to provide aid to victims of devastating wildfires