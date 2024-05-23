Oklahoma authorities seize more than 17,500 marijuana plants

Authorities have seized more than 17,500 untagged marijuana plants and 600 pounds of processed marijuana that was untraceable, the state attorney general’s office announced.

Based on a tip from the Blaine County sheriff’s office, an illegal marijuana grow was raided Tuesday near Watonga, about 70 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. The plants were removed for destruction.

Four firearms also were seized.

Authorities said in a news release that the plants were found in a search of more than 100 hoop houses and other structures in a densely packed area.

More: Oklahoma marijuana bust seizes 32,000 illegal cannabis plants in 3-day sting

The plants allegedly were headed for the black market.

“The drug cartels and crime syndicates are steadily getting the message that Oklahoma will not tolerate their nefarious activities,” state Attorney General Gentner Drummond said in a statement. “We want them out of our state and out of our lives. Law enforcement will continue to crack down and do what needs to be done to eliminate this pestilence.”

The seizure was a joint operation of the attorney general’s Organized Crime Task Force and the Blaine County sheriff’s office, with additional assistance from the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority and the Oklahoma City Police Department.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma seizes 17,500 untagged marijuana plants in Blaine County