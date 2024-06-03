Oklahoma Army veteran admits assaulting officer outside US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021

In an image from a YouTube video, Benjamen Burlew talks about his experience on Jan. 6, 2021, outside the U.S. Capitol.

An Army veteran from Oklahoma has pleaded guilty to assaulting a Washington, D.C., police officer outside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot.

Benjamen Scott Burlew, 44, admitted that he grabbed the officer and "attempted to pull him into the crowd of rioters" around 1:15 p.m. shortly before the Capitol was breached.

Law enforcement officers had formed a defensive line behind metal barricades. Burlew pointed at the line and yelled, "Let's get that mother------ right there," before grabbing the officer, according to a written statement of the offense.

He pleaded guilty Thursday to the felony offense of assaulting, resisting or impeding officers. His sentencing was set for Sept. 20 in federal court in Washington, D.C.

The maximum punishment is eight years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Burlew was arrested on Aug. 19, 2021, on accusations he assaulted a news photographer during the riot. The first tip about Burlew came from "a group of internet sleuths," the FBI said. Accusations of assaulting a police officer and causing a civil disorder came later.

In this image from an Instagram video, a rioter watches a news photographer fall after throwing him over a terrace wall outside the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021. The FBI alleged the assailant was Benjamen Scott Burlew.

The photographer was with The Associated Press and was wearing identification. Some of those outside the Capitol mistook him for an Antifa activist because he was dressed in black, videos show. Burlew can be seen in a video grabbing and shoving the photographer and then pushing him forcefully over a low wall, the FBI reported.

Burlew is from Miami, in far northeast Oklahoma, according to the U.S. Justice Department.

He was facing eight counts. Under a plea agreement, he admitted to only the assault count involving the officer. The other counts will be dropped at his sentencing. He has agreed to pay $2,000 in restitution.

Burlew underwent a mental health evaluation in November 2022 after his attorney raised concerns about his sanity at the time of the offense. Burlew served as a ranger in the U.S. Army and suffered a traumatic brain injury while on active duty, the attorney said.

After the evaluation, his case was set for jury trial in 2023. He did not show up for a pretrial conference, and a warrant was issued on Dec. 1 for his arrest. The FBI caught him May 13 in Tulsa.

Thousands marched on the Capitol on Jan. 6. 2021, after then-President Donald Trump spoke at the "Save America" rally and urged them to fight like hell.

Rioters overwhelmed Capitol police to breach the building, delaying the formal counting of the Electoral College votes that had Joe Biden winning the presidential election.

In a news release about the guilty plea, the Justice Department said more than 1,400 individuals have been charged "for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol." Eleven were Oklahomans at the time of the riot.

The most recent charge against an Oklahoman was filed May 13.

Matthew Titus Allen, 43, of Castle, faces four misdemeanor counts in federal court in Washington. D.C.

Allen admitted to going to Washington, D.C., with his wife to support Trump in January 2021, an FBI agent reported. He admitted he attended the rally, heard Trump speak, then went to the U.S. Capitol and walked inside.

Surveillance video shows he was inside the Capitol for around 44 minutes, according to the FBI.

An attorney who represented him at his initial court appearance in Tulsa told the Tulsa World negotiations were underway toward a plea agreement.

“There were no physical crimes of damage or any threats or any menacing activity at all on his behalf — not one bit,” the attorney, Tracy Tiernan, said. “The evidence that I’m receiving appears to be him just kind of meandering through the grounds.”

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma man admits assaulting police officer during US Capitol riot