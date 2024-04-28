Oklahoma AG enacts price gouging law for 12 counties

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond on Sunday, enacted Oklahoma’s price gouging law for 12 counties after devastating storms rolled throughout the state on affecting many Oklahomans yesterday.

“In the aftermath of these devastating storms, unscrupulous actors should know that my office will absolutely not tolerate exorbitant prices on goods and services desperately needed by Oklahomans during this difficult time”, said Drummond.

Damage at the Norman Westheimer Airport

According to the AG’s office, the law, also referred to as the price gouging statute, prohibits an increase of more than 10 percent for the price of goods and services and helps protect citizens from unfair price hikes. Attorney General Gentner Drummond has warned that anyone who violates the Act is subject to facing legal consequences.

The Emergency Price Stabilization Act is in effect in the 12 Oklahoma counties hard hit by last night’s tornadoes.

AG Drummond stated those counties are as follows:

Carter

Cotton

Garfield

Hughes

Kay

Lincoln

Love

Murray

Okfuskee

Oklahoma

Payne

Pontotoc.

“Our prayers are with the communities that have experienced such tragic loss and now face the hard work of recovery,” Drummond said.

Update: 4 dead after tornadoes ripped through Oklahoma

The AG’s Consumer Protection Unit will be placing signs in counties affected by last night’s severe weather.

The AG’s office is also encouraging citizens as recovery in communities began, to be on the lookout for contractor fraud in these areas and to report suspected fraud by calling toll free 833-681-1895.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.