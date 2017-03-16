Okla. Senator, and Trump Supporter, Caught in Motel Room with Teenage Boy: Authorities

An Oklahoma state senator, and outspoken supporter of President Trump, is under investigation by police after he was allegedly found in a motel room with an underage boy, authorities said.

Sen Ralphy Shortey, a conservative Republican who is married and has children, was questioned by officers last week after a relative of the boy contacted police and asked them to do a welfare check at a Super 8 motel in the Oklahoma City suburb of Moore, according to The Associated Press.

The Senate voted Wednesday to suspend Shortey for “disorderly behavior.”

The politician, who is also a member of Trump’s state transition team, has not commented publicly about his being questioned by officers.

Pam Pollard, the state GOP party chair, said in a statement, "While we believe in the right to a fair trial and that all people deserve their day in court, the accusations against Ralph Shortey are in no way in line with the principles of the Oklahoma Republican Party."

Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn has been briefed by police but is awaiting an incident report from investigators before deciding whether to file charges, he told the Oklahoman.

He was elected to the legislature in 2010. He has been married to his high school sweetheart since 2002 and has two children.

Last week Shortey posted a photo of himself and Donald Trump Jr. to his Facebook page, saying he had just lunched with the president’s son. By Wednesday evening, the page had been taken down.

