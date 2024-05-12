Okla. judge arrested in Austin for road rage

TechCrunch

Buy-now-pay-later services have become so ubiquitous that BNPL may as well just be another way to say 'debt.' But in Mexico, where BNPL platform Aplazo operates, a large underbanked population makes BNPL more like an alternative to cash. To the end users, Aplazo offers a virtual card that lets them buy now and pay later in many stores. While BNPL is often associated with online merchants, e-commerce is still limited in Mexico, and Aplazo says that in-store transactions account for more than half of its business.