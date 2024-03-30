OKDHS investigating Purcell daycare after parents reveal concerning audio recordings

PURCELL, Okla. (KFOR) — A nearly six hour recording reveals disturbing language allegedly used by workers towards children at a daycare in Purcell.

David Dye and Natalie Corn said their 2-year-old daughter has been attending Bright Beginnings Childcare for about a year and a half, but were alarmed by what she was telling them.

“Stating that she was mean and that was the first red flag,” said Dye.

In the audio you can hear someone saying “girl your almost 3 years old you don’t need no bottle! I’d be spanking your butt!”

The audio comes from inside the daycare, recorded just last week.

“It’s really unbelievable,” said Dye.

The couple said they decided they wanted to hear for themselves what a day at daycare is like for their daughter.

“We came up with the idea of a digital recorder and just put it in her diaper bag,” said Dye. “It was just screaming and yelling at these poor children.”

In the audio, the couple said they can identify the owner and another woman taunting the children, calling them “babies” for wanting a bottle.

In the audio you can hear a woman screaming, “Hurry up Vivian now! I mean now! Chew it now and swallow it!”

You also hear a woman saying “That’s why you don’t eat, you want that bottle like a big baby!”

Corn said she’s determined to warn other parents, including Candance Belle whose son is only 7 months.

“It made my heart sink immediately,” said Belle.

In another clip you can hear the women talking about a rash on Belle’s son.

“So be it if it’s hand, foot and mouth, in all honesty I hope they find out it is!”

“I just don’t think she she needs to have a daycare. I just don’t think she needs to be open,” said Belle.

The Department of Human Services sent News 4 the following statement in response to the recordings.

Oklahoma Human Services Child Care Licensing staff are dedicated to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of children who are away from their homes attending child care programs. The agency has been made aware of concerns regarding this program and is currently investigating the allegations. Oklahoma Human Services encourages families to use our Child Care Locator to find licensed child care in their communities, or to monitor their current child care program for compliance with health and safety regulations. The Child Care Locator may be accessed 24/7 online at https://childcarefind.okdhs.org/. Casey White, External Communications and Media Relations Administrator

News 4 tried to talk with the owner of Bright Beginnings, but did not get an answer.

