OKDHS includes additional storm-affected counties for replacement of SNAP benefits

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Human Services (OKDHS) has announced the approval from the United States Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service (USDA-FNS) to accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly known as “food stamps”) replacement applications from households in additional storm-affected counties.

The approval comes on the heels of the agency responding to SNAP households’ loss of food due to power outages from the April 27 and later storms.

Red Cross releases response update for Oklahoma tornadoes

Individuals from listed counties below can submit a request for replacement of their April benefits by May 28, 2024.

Additional approved storm-affected counties include:

Blaine

Cleveland

Comanche

Craig

Custer

Johnson

Kingfisher

McClain

Okmulgee

Osage

Ottawa

Pittsburg

Pottawatomie

Tillman

Wagoner

Washington

Washita

The original 12 counties approved for replacement benefits by USDA-FNS included:

Carter

Cotton

Garfield

Hughes

Kay

Lincoln

Love

Murray

Okfuskee

Oklahoma

Payne

Pontotoc

Oklahomans residing in these storm-damaged areas may have lost food due to extended power outages, including nearly 174,187 individuals served by the SNAP program, according to OKDHS.

“Our hearts are absolutely broken for our neighbors who have lost their loved ones, homes and workplaces in these devastating storms,” said Deb Smith, Deputy Director of Oklahoma Human Services and Director of Adult and Family Services. “Our clients should not have to worry about additional food costs while they recover, and we are deploying every resource available to us to help. We encourage SNAP families who have been affected to request a replacement of their benefits immediately.”

OKDHS officials confirm, previously SNAP customers would only have 10 calendar days to request a replacement of SNAP benefits. However, the agency received approval from the USDA-FNS to allow additional time for customers to report their loss of food.

“We’re saddened by the devastation of the recent storms in Oklahoma. The additional time for SNAP recipient families to report their food losses will, hopefully, provide some peace of mind,” said Southwest Regional Administrator, Bill Ludwig. “We will continue to work together to provide support, as needed.”

ODOT urging drivers to avoid I-235 work zone, construction causing major delays

Individual affected households in the identified counties must submit the Request for Destroyed Food Replacement form by May 28, 2024.

Lost cards and other ways to access assistance

Recipients who have lost their food benefit card may request a replacement card using the following means:

Online at connectebt.com, or by contacting Conduent at 1-888-328-6551

In-person by visiting their local county office or the Mobile Offices

Individuals receiving state benefits, foster care reimbursements, adoption assistance or Child Support on the “Oklahoma Mastercard” debit card who have lost their card due to the storms may request a replacement card by calling 1-888-401-9843 for non-Child Support Mastercards, or 1-888-929-2460 for Child Support Mastercards.

If a individual’s home has been completely destroyed and they have no way of receiving a replacement card in the mail, recipients may request the replacement card be sent to them at an alternate mailing address. Contact 405-522-5050 or make updates in person by visiting your local county office or the Mobile Offices.

Individuals needing food assistance may apply for SNAP at OKDHSLive.org via computer or mobile device. Those unable to complete the application online may also call 405-522-5050 to make an application by proxy over the phone.

For additional services and resources not provided by Oklahoma Human Services, please call 2-1-1 or visit the 2-1-1 Oklahoma website.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.