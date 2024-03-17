OKC's 'Santa Blair' dies at 65: 'The world was a better place for having him in it'

Kenny Blair, known affectionately as Santa Blair worldwide, passed away unexpectedly this weekend, family members report.

Blair was an Oklahoma City native, former NFL player and Frederick A. Douglass High School coach. He was 65.

After Oklahoma City newspaper The Black Chronicle posted the news to their Facebook page Saturday night, community members poured out condolences and favorite memories.

"He did so much good in his time here. The world was a better place for having him in it," one commenter posted.

"This is absolutely devastating. He made such a positive impact in our community and around the world," another posted. "Santa Blair will be greatly missed."

As "Santa Blair," his charming and personable manner with both children and adults, plus his tailored Santa fashion, delighted crowds across the country, from Oklahoma City to Austin, Texas, to Washington, D.C., and one of his "bucket list" venues, Disney World.

Becoming 'Santa Blair'

Growing up in Oklahoma City, Blair had never seen an African American Santa Claus, and that absence of representation stuck with him into his adult life, Blair told The Oklahoman in 2022.

When his beard naturally turned from black to white over the years, he decided to transform himself into the beloved Christmas icon.

"I think what bothered me at first was there was no one to represent us — no one that looked like me," Blair said. "So I said 'I will be that Black Santa that we don't see.'"

Santa Blair visits with children at First Security Bank in Oklahoma City on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.

In 2020, his granddaughter Blair Smith created a TikTok video featuring her grandfather as his alter ego. The video went viral and his Facebook following steadily increased over the years, with many voicing their appreciation for representation and positivity.

Though his celebrity status grew, Blair stayed humble because he felt there was a divine purpose to his Santa persona.

"A friend of mine said 'This is your ministry' — and I knew this, but it was more confirmation," he said. "I love teaching and I love coaching — that's my passion. But my ministry is Santa Blair because I can touch a lot of lives through this."

Supporting kids as 'Coach Blair'

A product of Classen SAS High School, Blair used lessons learned during a winding journey from the University of Missouri to the NFL to the USFL to athletic training of some of the world's best athletes.

He was a member of the Philadelphia Eagles' first Super Bowl appearance in 1981 and later played for the NFL's St. Louis Cardinals. He also trained Shaq, Ray Lewis, Tiger Woods and members of the 1996 Dream Team at the Disney Institute in Florida.

He's since coached at Northwest Classen, Northeast, Southeast High School and Douglass High School.

"I always had a heart for kids," Blair told The Oklahoman in 2018."I had a way of life that was tough for me, so I wanted to make sure I gave them the best I could give to them to prepare them not only for athletics, but life."

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OKC's iconic 'Santa Blair' dies at 65, remembered for representation