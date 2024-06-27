New OKCPS superintendent cutting cabinet positions, with 6 executives out of inner circle

A tear rolls down the face of Jamie Polk on May 11 after she was named Oklahoma City Public Schools' next superintendent.

Incoming Oklahoma City Public Schools Superintendent Jamie Polk has opted to keep less than half of the members of the district's superintendent's Cabinet built by the outgoing superintendent, Sean McDaniel.

Among those out are Deputy Superintendent Jason Brown, Assistant Superintendent Gena Koster and Chief Technology Officer Peter Liesenfeld, whose resignations — for "personal" reasons — were accepted by the district Board of Education on Monday night. Others leaving the board's Cabinet are Kartina McDaniel, the executive director of equity; Melani Mouse, the assistant superintendent for secondary schools; and Chief Financial Officer Shannon Meeks.

Among those out are Deputy Superintendent Jason Brown, Assistant Superintendent Gena Koster and Chief Technology Officer Peter Liesenfeld, whose resignations — for “personal” reasons — were accepted by the district Board of Education on Monday night. Others leaving the board’s Cabinet are Kartina McDaniel, the executive director of equity; Melani Mouse, the assistant superintendent for secondary schools; and Chief Financial Officer Shannon Meeks.

Only three Cabinet members will return in the same position they hold today — Scott Randall, the chief operations officer; Hayley Jones, the interim general counsel; and Courtney Scott, the executive director of communications. Brad Herzer, currently the assistant superintendent for human resources, safety and security, now will serve as assistant superintendent of talent management, while Alisha Suffield, now the executive director of leadership development, will be the assistant superintendent of student achievement and accountability.

Polk also is adding three people to her Cabinet for a total of eight, four less than McDaniel now has. With about 33,000 students, the Oklahoma City district is the second-largest in Oklahoma.

Polk, the district’s current assistant superintendent for elementary schools, won’t officially become superintendent until July 1. But she said in a statement she has “been afforded the space to begin the transition as the next superintendent for OKCPS. Please know that everything I do will be anchored in our district’s vision: ‘By providing equitable access to a world-class education, every Oklahoma City Public Schools student will graduate ready to fulfill their unique purpose in a healthy, vibrant community.’

“As I evaluated our organizational structure, I proposed a recommendation to our Board of Education to reorganize to better align our teams with our district's vision and goals. I believe we do our best work together and when the right people are in the right seats.”

Of the returning members of the Cabinet, Randall likely is the most well-known figure, one who speaks at most district board meetings and has been the point person on projects included in the $955 million bond proposal approved by voters in 2022. Randall served as the district’s CFO from 2002 to 2015 before moving into the COO role.

There are five new roles on the Cabinet, including those of Suffield and Herzer. The other new roles will be held by newcomers — Verna Martin, the senior executive director of secondary and academics; Jason Galloway, the senior executive director of support and accountability; and Laura McGee, the senior executive director of elementary and leadership.

The district board approved Polk’s proposed changes on Monday.

“While change can bring on improvement, as well as challenges, when we work together to do what is best for our students, we can create an educational environment where every student graduates ready to fulfill their unique purpose in a healthy, vibrant community,” Polk said.

