OKCPD searching for suspect involved in road rage, vandalism incident

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Oklahoma City Police Department is looking for an individual they say was involved in a road rage incident near the Kilpatrick Turnpike and Northwestern.

OKCPD says that the incident took place several days ago when one individual aggressively followed and tailgated an older female’s vehicle before pulling into a parking lot and parking several spaces away from her.

‘On a rampage’: OKC police arrest man accused of crashing into club and home

The suspect began to curse at the victim while approaching her quickly. A witness noticed what was going on and intervened.

The suspect would then proceed to use an object to scrape a considerable scratch down the side of her new vehicle before he got back into his vehicle and drove off at a high rate of speed.

OKCPD are still searching for the suspect and asks that if anyone has any information to call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or submit a tip online by clicking here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.