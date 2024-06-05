OKCPD search for two suspects after woman robbed visiting husband’s grave

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is searching for two people after a woman says she was robbed while visiting her husband’s grave.

Suspect wanted in car burglary, Image courtesy Oklahoma City Police Department

According to police, the two suspects shown above, burgled a woman’s car at a cemetery in NW Oklahoma City while she was visiting her husband’s grave.

Authorities say the pair may have used stolen cards at nearby businesses.

Suspects wanted in car burglary, Image courtesy Oklahoma City Police Department

If you know who they are, call Crime Stoppers at 405.235.7300 or go to http://okccrimetips.com.

