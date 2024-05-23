OKCPD search for two in connection to theft case

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance identifying these two individuals regarding a theft.

According to police, the theft occurred in the 2100 block of SW 59th Street.

Alleged theft suspects, Image courtesy OKCPD "X" platform

Alleged theft suspects, Image courtesy OKCPD "X" platform

Alleged theft suspects, Image courtesy OKCPD "X" platform

Officials say the investigation is still in its early stages. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers at 405.235.7300 or okccrimetips.com.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.