OKCPD respond to shots fired near SE 15th St. and S Central Ave.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a disturbance call to a man shooting off guns near Southeast 15th Street and South Central Ave.

The subject barricaded himself and pulled a gun on OKCPD officers. Police returned fire on the subject.

OKCPD confirms that the subject was not hit and have him in custody.

This is a developing story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.