OKCPD investigating homicide in SE OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Police Department (OKCPD) says they are investigating a homicide in SE OKC.

The OKCPD confirmed, officers were called to do a welfare check on woman.

Police say they found a deceased woman and based on their observations have requested the homicide unit.

No further information has been released at this time.

