OKCPD investigates fiery crash after officer-involved collision

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD) says one of its officers was involved in a fiery crash on Saturday night.

OKCPD officials said, the accident happened just before 3:00 a.m. on Lake Hefner Parkway near Northwest 50th.

Oklahoma City Police release video of deadly officer-involved shooting

Police confirm, the vehicles collided and both vehicles burst into flames. No injuries were reported after both drivers were able to remove themselves from their vehicles.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.