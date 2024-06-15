OKC woman allegedly assaults Sonic employee with knife over order

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A woman is facing assault charges after Oklahoma City Police say she threatened and scratched a Sonic Drive-In employee with a pocketknife.

An affidavit for Jailyn Tyner’s arrest says the incident happened June 7 at a Northeast 23rd Street Sonic Drive-In location.

Documents say a worker at the Sonic location said it started because Tyner was mad about her order. The worker said she pulled up, ordered, and then complained that her burger was too cold.

The worker said that after the food and a shake were made, Tyner was still unhappy and threw it at a worker’s face, which fell and spilt all over the ground inside the Sonic location.

The worker further told police that Tyner demanded her money back, and after staff refunded her, she proceeded to get even more upset because some of the money blew away in the wind.

A worker told an officer that he was in the doorway of the Sonic building trying to shut the door when Tyner pulled a black pocket knife out of her pocket and opened up the blade. The worker said she held the knife out, stopping him from shutting the door and scraping his arm with the back of the knife.

Documents say the victim had a fresh tattoo on his forearm, and the blade scraped the skin away from his tattoo which an officer observed.

Tyner is being held in the Oklahoma County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

She has previous felony convictions for throwing an object at a moving vehicle, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and resisting arrest.

News 4 reached out to a Sonic Drive-In spokesperson for comment but that request was not immediately returned Friday.

